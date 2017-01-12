Japan logs 29th consecutive current account surplus in November

Japan posted a current account surplus for the 29th straight month in November as the value of imports fell more than exports due to the rise of the yen’s value from a year earlier, the government said Thursday.

The surplus in the current account, one of the widest gauges of a country’s international trade, rose 28 percent from a year earlier to ¥1.42 trillion ($12.34 billion), the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Goods trade registered a surplus of ¥313.4 billion as the yen’s advance against other currencies hurt the value of crude oil and other imports.

Imports dropped 10.7 percent to ¥5.58 trillion while exports were down 0.8 percent to ¥5.89 trillion.

The dollar averaged ¥108.18, up from October, but down sharply from ¥122.54 a year ago. The euro traded at ¥116.96, down from ¥131.64.

Hurt by the yen’s advance on year, the surplus in the primary income account, which reflects how much Japan earns from foreign investments, fell 21.6 percent to ¥1.20 trillion.

The yen, however, softened in November against the dollar due in part to expectations for U.S. economic growth since the election early in the month of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president.

Finance Ministry officials said moves in the yen and crude oil prices are among factors needing to be closely watched. “We will likely see the impact of the yen’s depreciation that continued in December going forward,” one of the officials added.

The value of crude oil imports slipped 14.4 percent in November, when average crude oil prices gained 3.3 percent from a year earlier to $49.08 per barrel.

Japan’s dependence on crude oil imports has been heavy, particularly since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster that forced most of the country’s commercial nuclear power plants to go offline.

Toru Suehiro, senior market economist at Mizuho Securities Co., said he expects the country’s trade surplus to shrink as the yen’s weakening and recovering crude oil prices will likely boost the value of imports.

“That said, the soft yen and rising share prices are expected to support the income balance, working as a positive for the current account overall,” Suehiro added.

The services balance, which also includes passenger transportation and royalties, gained 22.4 percent to ¥73.8 billion.

A travel surplus of ¥78.6 billion was recorded in November, as Japan continued to benefit from an uptick in the number of foreign visitors to the country and their strong appetite, particularly among Chinese tourists, for spending.

Still, the travel surplus shrank 12.7 percent after foreign visitors spent less than before even as the total number of visitors to Japan increased 13.8 percent to 1.88 million, the highest on record for the month of November.