Sessions denies being racist, says he opposes waterboarding, Muslim ban

Donald Trump’s candidate for attorney general on Tuesday said he opposed banning Muslims from entering the United States and, taking a tougher stance than the president-elect, said waterboarding is torture and illegal.

Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nominee, responded to questions at a Senate confirmation hearing, the first in a series this week for nominees to serve in the Cabinet once Trump enters the White House on Jan. 20.

Protesters charging Sessions has a poor record on human rights interrupted the proceedings several times.

During the 2016 election campaign Trump said waterboarding was an effective interrogation technique and vowed to bring it back and “a hell of a lot worse.”

President George W. Bush’s administration came under fire when intelligence agencies used the method, which simulates the sensation of drowning. More recently Trump has said retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, his nominee for secretary of defense, had persuasively argued against it.

Asked if waterboarding constituted torture, Sessions said Congress has since passed legislation that makes it “absolutely improper and illegal to use waterboarding or any other form of torture.”

His stance that the law clearly bans waterboarding could pose a problem for Trump if he tries to reinstate the practice.

Sessions said he would not support banning anyone from the United States on the basis of religion, and said Trump’s intentions were to block people coming from countries harboring terrorists, not all Muslims. During his campaign, Trump at one point proposed a temporary ban on Muslims entering the country.

Sessions also said he would recuse himself from investigating Hillary Clinton’s email practices and charitable foundation if confirmed as attorney general and he would favor the appointment of a special prosecutor for any such investigation.

“I have said a few things,” Sessions said about his comments during the presidential race accusing former Democratic presidential candidate Clinton of illegal activity. “I think that is one of the reasons why I should not make a decision in that case.” Trump defeated Clinton in the Nov. 8 election.

The gathering was contentious as senators pushed Sessions on his and Trump’s positions on issues such as civil rights and immigration.

Sessions was asked how he would handle the issue of former candidate Clinton. Trump said during the campaign that if elected he would ask his attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor to see that Clinton go to prison for her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and her relationship with her family’s charitable foundation.

“We can never have a political dispute turn into a criminal dispute,” Sessions said. “This country does not punish its political enemies but this country ensures that no one is above the law.”

He said later that he would favor the appointment of a special prosecutor for any investigation into Clinton.

Sessions, 70, became the first sitting senator to endorse Trump for the presidency, in early 2016, and has remained an adviser on issues such as immigration. He is being reviewed by the Senate Judiciary Committee, a panel on which he serves, and is widely expected to be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Many questions aimed to establish how closely he hewed to some of the positions of Trump.

Sessions said he agreed with Trump in opposing Democratic President Barack Obama’s executive action that granted temporary protection to immigrant children brought to the country illegally by their parents and would not oppose overturning it.

Sessions also said he agreed with many of his fellow Republicans that the military prison for foreign terrorism suspects in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, remain open. The Obama administration has sought to close the prison, opened by former President George W. Bush in 2002, and bring its prisoners to U.S. civilian courts to be tried.

Sessions several times defended himself against charges of racism. He said allegations that he harbored sympathies toward the Ku Klux Klan, a violent white supremacist organization, are false.

“I abhor the Klan and what it represents and its hateful ideology,” Sessions said in his opening remarks.

“End racism Stop Sessions,” and “End hate Stop Sessions,” read some of the signs carried by protesters.

Sessions was denied confirmation to a federal judgeship in 1986 after allegations emerged that he made racist remarks, including testimony that he called an African-American prosecutor “boy,” an allegation Sessions denied.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein said the Senate Judiciary Committee had received letters from 400 civil rights organizations opposing his confirmation to the country’s top law enforcement post.

“This job requires service to the people and the law, not the president,” Feinstein said.

“There is a deep fear about what a Trump administration will bring in many places. And this is the context in which we must consider Sen. Sessions’ record and nomination,” Feinstein added.

Sessions has opposed abortion and same-sex marriage as a senator, but said on Tuesday that if confirmed as attorney general he would follow the Supreme Court rulings that legalized both abortion and same-sex marriage.

The attorney general is the country’s top prosecutor and legal adviser to the president. As head of the Justice Department, the attorney general also oversees the immigration court system that decides whether immigrants are deported or granted asylum or some other kind of protection.

A key plank of Trump’s election campaign was his pledge to deport illegal immigrants and to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

In 2015, Republicans held up the nomination of Loretta Lynch, the current attorney general, for 166 days, longer than any nominee in 30 years, over her support for Obama’s executive actions on immigration.

Sessions, who has represented the deeply conservative Southern state of Alabama for 20 years, has a long, consistent record of opposing legislation that provides a path to citizenship for immigrants. He has also been a close ally of groups seeking to restrict legal immigration by placing limits on visas used by companies to hire foreign workers.

On Monday, a group of civil liberties and internet freedom groups sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee describing Sessions as a “leading proponent of expanding the government’s surveillance authority of ordinary Americans.”

Asked by Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch what he would do to protect digital privacy, Sessions said he did “not have firm and fast opinions on the subject.”

Sessions said he had not been briefed by the FBI on its conclusion that Russia interfered in the U.S. election campaign to try to tilt the election in Trump’s favor, including by hacking into Democratic Party email systems, but he trusted the conclusion was “honorably reached.”

For weeks, Trump questioned the U.S. intelligence services’ charge that Russia was behind the hacks, although last week he said he accepted this conclusion.

Sessions was the first of a parade of nominees set to go before their Republican and Democratic Senate peers this week, as Trump seeks to get some of his top people into place before taking office on Jan. 20.

Sessions, whose nomination has drawn fierce pushback from Democrats, swiftly sought to tamp down a swell of criticism of his civil rights record, which has threatened to upend his bid to become the nation’s top law enforcement official.

“These are damnably false charges,” he told a packed Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, referring to accusations about alleged racially charged comments he made in the 1980s toward and about African-Americans when he was a federal prosecutor.

“This caricature of me in 1986 was not correct,” Sessions said, referring to the period when his federal judgeship nomination collapsed amid what he called “an organized effort” of racism accusations.

“I did not harbor the kind of animosity and race-based ideas that I was accused of. I did not.”

Sessions pointed to his involvement in several high-profile civil rights cases in his district, including one in which he successfully prosecuted a member of the Ku Klux Klan for murdering a young black man.

Even before the proceedings began, tensions rose when protesters including several from the anti-war, pro-human-rights group Code Pink stood up and brandished signs that read: “End racism, stop Sessions,” and “End hate, stop Sessions.”

As he was being greeted by Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, two male protesters dressed in the white robes and hoods of the Klan began shouting at Sessions about his past and expressing mock gratitude that such a conservative was in line to be attorney general.

“You can’t arrest me, I’m a white man!” bellowed one of the men as he was ushered out by police.

Sessions, 70, grew up in the segregated South. He has expressed opposition to immigration and voted against a bipartisan violence against women act.

Sessions began his opening statement by assuring the panel that the attorney general “must be willing to tell the president “no” if he overreaches.”

But he also sought to assuage concerns about his past.

“As a southerner, who actually saw discrimination and have no doubt it existed in a systematic and powerful and negative way … I know that was wrong,” Sessions said.

“And I know we can do better. We can never go back.”

And he signaled that despite his strong personal opposition to the Supreme Court ruling that enshrined U.S. abortion rights, he would not act to overturn it.

“It is the law of the land. It has been so and settled for a long time, and I would respect it and follow it,” he said.

Grassley hailed Sessions’ lifetime of public service, saying: “He has done his duty, enforced the law fairly, and let the chips fall where they may.”

But protesters were very vocal about Sessions and the incoming Trump administration.

“Sessions is a racist, he’s illegitimate, just like the whole Trump regime,” shouted an African-American man as he was escorted out.

And Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has said he will testify against Sessions at Tuesday’s hearing — a departure from many decades of Senate protocol.

Democrats, however, have little chance of derailing Sessions’ nomination, or those of Trump’s other nominees.

All require a simple majority in the 100-seat Senate. Republicans control 52 Senate seats, so the nominees would only face problems if some Republicans defect.

“They’ll all pass,” a confident Trump predicted Monday.

Homeland security secretary designate John Kelly was to appear at his hearing later Tuesday.

Four more hearings were to begin Wednesday, including that of Rex Tillerson, the wealthy ExxonMobil oilman who Trump has tapped to be his secretary of state, on the same day of Trump’s first press conference in six months.

Democrats have expressed concern the vetting process is being rushed, especially given what they say are thorny conflict-of-interest issues.