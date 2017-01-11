Mice with incurable eye disease recover with iPS transplant, study says

Photoreceptor cell functions of mice with an incurable eye disease recovered after the transplant of such cells produced from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells), according to a study published Wednesday.

The research, performed by a team including Michiko Mandai of the Riken Center for Developmental Biology in Kobe, was published in the online edition of U.S. journal Stem Cell Reports.

After confirming the safety of the process, the group will file an application with hospital ethics committees for clinical research within two years.

Retinitis pigmentosa is an inherited and intractable eye disease that causes photoreceptor cells, which react to light first in the retina, to degenerate. It narrows the visual field and makes it hard to see at night.

According to the Japanese Ophthalmological Society, 18.7 in 100,000 people are believed to have the disease in the country.

In the research, the team produced photoreceptor cells from iPS cells of mice, transplanted them to 30 mice with the disease and checked whether the mice would react to light.

The group put the mice in one of two adjacent boxes, delivering an electric shock if they failed to run into the other box within five seconds after a light was shone in the first box.

Some 40 percent of mice that received a transplant in one or both eyes ran into the other box, proving that they reacted to light.

A closer study of the mice found that reaction to light reached the brain through synapses, which connect neuronal cells.

The study marked the first time that an establishment of synaptic contacts related to reaction to light was confirmed after a tissue transplant in the late stage of the disease, according to the team.