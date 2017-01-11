Households on welfare in Japan hit record high for third month

The number of households on welfare in Japan last October increased by 964 from the previous month to 1,637,866, hitting a record high for the third consecutive month, the welfare ministry said Wednesday.

The growth, which followed five months of expansion, reflected an increase in the number of elderly people living alone who are on welfare. The data excluded households on welfare whose payments were being suspended.

Households comprising only elderly people aged 65 or over and those made up only of elderly people and children under 18 numbered 836,387, or 51.3 percent of the total.

Of them, the number of single-member elderly households stood at 758,377.

Meanwhile, the number of households headed by sick, injured or disabled members came to 430,601, while that of recipient households with only mothers and children under 18 stood at 99,131.

Other types, including households led by jobless members, totaled 262,712.