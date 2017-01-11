Police suspect Kodansha editor staged wife’s slaying to look like suicide

A deputy editor of major publisher Kodansha Ltd. who has been arrested on suspicion of killing his 38-year-old wife last August probably disguised the murder by making it look like a suicide, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The suspect, 41-year-old Park Jung-hyun, who was arrested Tuesday, has denied committing murder and is making inconsistent statements, the sources said.

He initially told police that his wife, Kanako, had fallen from the stairs at their home in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward on Aug. 9. At around 2:45 a.m. that day, the suspect called an ambulance, saying he had found his wife collapsed.

But then he changed his account by saying she had committed suicide by hanging herself from the handrail of the stairs using his jacket, according to the investigators.

The police, however, detected no trace of the wife’s urine at the scene, which they said is unlikely if she had died there, the investigative sources said.

Instead, it was found in a room on the first floor, leading police to believe Park strangled his wife in the room and brought her body up the stairs, making it look like she hanged herself.

Park served as deputy editor of the publisher’s weekly manga Shonen Magazine and was involved with the launch of the blockbuster manga “Shingeki no Kyojin” (“Attack on Titan”) by Hajime Isahaya, which was later made into a movie.