Tokyo stocks rebound on buying on dips

Stocks turned moderately higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, underpinned by purchases on dips, with the benchmark Nikkei average snapping its three-session losing streak.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 63.23 points, or 0.33 percent, to end at 19,364.67. On Tuesday, the key market gauge shed 152.89 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 8.09 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,550.40, after losing 11.01 points on Tuesday.

Buying outpaced selling in Wednesday’s trading after the Nikkei average lost nearly 300 points during the preceding three sessions.

While some profit-taking capped the Tokyo market’s topside, a pause in the yen’s strengthening against the dollar helped increase investors’ buying appetite, brokers said.

Still, Tokyo stocks didn’t attract hefty purchases amid a wait-and-see mood spreading among investors ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s first news conference since the Nov. 8 election victory, set for later on Wednesday, brokers said.

Remarks by Trump at the news conference “will have a big impact” on Tokyo stocks if they affect the yen’s value against the dollar in the foreign exchange market, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at the Economic Research Department of Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

Ichikawa, however, predicted that the incoming U.S. president will unlikely say anything extreme ahead of his inauguration on Jan. 20.

The Tokyo market “is expected to go through Trump’s news conference successfully” as some of his economic policies have already been presented clearly, said Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at K Asset Co.

Hirano forecast that Tokyo stocks will attract buybacks if the closely watched event ends with no major problems.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 996 to 863 in the TSE’s first section, while 145 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.944 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.894 billion shares.

Toshiba closed up 4.33 percent after three main creditor banks pledged on Tuesday continued support for the struggling electronics and machinery maker amid the possibility of a large write-down in its U.S. nuclear operations.

Industry rival Sony also attracted hefty purchases, following a news report that it is considering using organic electroluminescence displays for its smartphones to be put on sale in 2018-2019.

Steel makers JFE Holdings and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal were on the plus side.

Other major winners included mega-banks Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, after their U.S. peers gained ground in New York trading on Tuesday.

By contrast, ABC-Mart met with selling after the footwear shop operator reported a lower-than-expected consolidated operating profit of 32,044 million yen in the March-November period, down 2.3 percent from a year before.

Realtors Mitsubishi Estate, Mitsui Fudosan and Sumitomo Realty were also downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average rose 40 points to close at 19,350.