Dollar moves around ¥116 before Trump news conference

The dollar was stuck in a narrow range around ¥116 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday, with a wait-and-see mood growing before the first news conference later in the day by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump since winning the presidency in November.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥116.06-06, up from ¥115.84-85 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0559-0559, down from $1.0596-0597, and at ¥122.55-56, down from ¥122.74-76.

After trading above ¥115.80, the dollar briefly fell below ¥115.70 due to position-adjustment selling. But the dollar rebounded and topped ¥116.20 thanks to purchases by Japanese importers.

“The dollar was supported by a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading and a solid performance of Tokyo stocks,” an official at a currency brokerage firm said.

While the dollar gained ground moderately, a major Japanese bank official said that “the currency market was mostly dominated by a wait-and-see mood before Trump’s news conference.”

“Trump is expected to underline his protectionist policy at the news conference,” one market source said.

But another Japanese bank official said that “the president-elect is likely to refrain from making radical comments just before taking office on Jan. 20.”

An official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said that “attention should be paid to whether Trump will make detailed comments about the large-scale tax cuts and infrastructure investment he promised during his election campaign.”