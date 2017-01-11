GM has no change of plans despite Trump threats, will import China-made Cadillac hybrid

GM chief Mary Barra on Tuesday held firm to the biggest U.S. automaker’s business plans, and refused to speculate on altering course in the face of President-elect Donald Trump’s recent attacks on the industry.

Barra said it was too early to comment on whether GM would alter its investments in Mexico, or how changes in free trade agreements might change the business.

“We’re going to have an active voice as trade policy changes or evolves, but the foundation of our strategy is to build where we sell,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Detroit auto show, an important industry showcase.

Trump slammed American carmakers Ford, Fiat Chrysler and GM’s Chevrolet brand for manufacturing cars in Mexico to export to the U.S. market, threatening them with import tariffs. He also has blasted free trade agreements.

GM’s Chevrolet Cruze was the target of Trump’s Twitter attack a week ago, but Barra refused to offer any hints as to how she might change the company’s business strategy after the Republican takes office on Jan. 20.

“We think there’s many things that we can do in working with the administration that are going to make American great again, that are going to strengthen business, which will strengthen growth, which will strengthen jobs,” she said, evoking Trump’s campaign slogan.

GM also raised earnings outlook for 2017 thanks to expected solid final sales figures for 2016, and said it would ramp up its global volume of crossovers, trucks and sports utility vehicles.

“We had a great year in 2016 in every respect,” Barra said.

Trucks, SUVs and crossovers accounted for approximately 60 percent of all U.S. auto sales last year, and GM said it will respond by increasing “significantly” the production of those vehicles.

Crossovers, trucks and SUVs will account for 52 percent of the car giant’s global volume of cars by 2020, GM announced.

Cadillac, among the most iconic American luxury car brands, plans to sell a Chinese-made hybrid vehicle in the United States despite Trump’s recent offensive against foreign-made cars.

In an interview during the annual Detroit auto show, Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen said manufacturing a new plug-in hybrid in China — where the market for alternative drivetrain vehicles is far larger than in the US — made more business sense than having assembly plants in both countries.

“The CT6 plug-in actually has quite a bit of U.S. content in the car but nevertheless in terms of manufacturing tooling, it made economic sense to tool up only one plant for what still is a low-volume car,” he told AFP.

“It would not have at all been economically feasible to tool up twice and so we are faced with a question: Either we don’t bring the car to the U.S. at all or we import it in low volume from China.”

Cadillac, a unit of General Motors, produces the CT6 near Shanghai and the car is expected on U.S. markets in the spring, making it the second GM model to be built in China and sold in the U.S.

Trump has recently attacked automakers for seeking to import cars made in Mexico with lower-cost foreign labor, threatening them with stiff tariffs and casting a long shadow over the start of this year’s international auto showcase.

Though outmatched in the U.S. market by German and Japanese luxury brands seen as more prestigious, wealthier car buyers in China have given Cadillac a boost.

Sales in China rose 43 percent in the first 10 months of 2016 to 89,530 units but fell 5.6 percent in the United States to 133,234.

In the event of a trade war between China and the United States, Cadillac could simply stop imports of the CT6, de Nysschen said.

“And then the car would be produced only for the China market.”

Sales of electrified vehicles represented fewer than 3 percent of the U.S. market in 2016 and Cadillac would not envision a significant effect on its revenues in such a scenario, he added.