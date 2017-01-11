Famed U.K. correspondent who scooped start of WWII Clare Hollingworth dies at 105

Veteran British war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news that World War II had started, died Tuesday aged 105.

Family friend Cathy Hilborn Feng confirmed to AFP that Hollingworth had died in Hong Kong, which had been her home for over 30 years.

The family released a short statement on the Facebook page “Celebrate Clare Hollingworth.

“We are sad to announce that after an illustrious career spanning a century of news, celebrated war correspondent Clare Hollingworth died this evening in Hong Kong,” the statement read.

Hollingworth witnessed the horrors of war in Vietnam, Algeria, the Middle East, India and Pakistan, as well as the Cultural Revolution in China.

But she is best remembered for her scoop on the outbreak of World War II in 1939, when she was just a rookie reporter.

She broke the story of Germany’s invasion of Poland during her first week working as a journalist there for The Daily Telegraph.

The paper’s editor, Chris Evans, called Hollingworth a “remarkable journalist,” saying she had been “an inspiration to all reporters but in particular to subsequent generations of women foreign correspondents.

He added: “She will always be revered by all of us at The Telegraph. Our sympathies to her friends and family.”

Hollingworth in October had celebrated her 105th birthday at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Hong Kong, where she had been a regular.

“We are very sad to hear about Clare’s passing. She was a tremendous inspiration to us all and a treasured member of our club,” said the FCC’s president, Tara Joseph. “We were so pleased that we could celebrate her 105th birthday with her this past year.”

Hollingworth’s war reporting was said to have saved thousands of lives from the Nazis, and during the war she continued to report from the Balkans, the Middle East and North Africa, and she was one of the first Western correspondents in China at the tail end of the Cultural Revolution, according to the family statement.

She won major British journalism awards, including a What The Papers Say lifetime achievement award, and was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II. Former British Prime Minister Ted Heath and former Hong Kong Gov. Chris Patten were fans of Hollingworth, the South China Morning Post reported.