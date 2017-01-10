Police investigating after key Russian diplomat, 55, found dead in his Athens flat

The head of Russia’s consular services in Greece was found dead in his Athens flat on Monday, police said.

Andrei Malanin, 55, was found lying on his back on the bedroom floor, a police source told AFP, adding that there were no signs of forced entry.

“The first signs show a pathological cause of death, but we are investigating nonetheless,” the officer said.

Malanin lived alone in a Russian Embassy-owned building on a heavily guarded street where the official residence of the Greek prime minister and president are also situated, the source added.

Russian authorities confirmed the diplomat’s death, RIA Novosti agency said.

Greek news reports said Malanin’s staff had been looking for him after he failed to report for work in the morning.