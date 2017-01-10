Town near Fukushima No. 1 raising funds to invite volunteer doctors to care for sole hospital’s 100 patients

The town of Hirono, Fukushima Prefecture, whose only hospital is in crisis following the death last month of its only fulltime doctor, has launched a crowd-funding campaign to solicit donations from the public.

Hideo Takano, an 81-year-old director of the hospital, died in a fire at his home on the hospital grounds on Dec. 30, leaving 100 inpatients in limbo.

The private hospital has been the only one operating in the region of Futaba, which hosts Tokyo Electric Power Co.’s stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, since the other five hospitals shut down in the wake of the March 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

The crowdfunding campaign (readyfor.jp/projects/hirono-med) set a goal of ¥2.5 million to help finance the town’s cost of inviting volunteer doctors to fill Takano’s shifts through the end of March. The money will be used to pay for the transportation and accommodation costs of the otherwise unpaid volunteers.

So far, more than 30 doctors from across the country have offered to lend their help. Donations can be made starting from ¥3,000 and they are partially tax-deductible, as they use the furusato nozei (hometown tax donation) system, which allows taxpayers to divert tax payments to municipalities of their choice.

As of Tuesday morning, in just a day after the campaign started, donations of more than ¥2 million had been pledged through the site.