Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike worth ¥17 million, records show

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike was worth ¥17.62 million at the time of her inauguration last August, according to an outline of her private assets disclosed Tuesday.

Her house in Nerima Ward was valued at ¥14.73 million, of which she had an 80 percent ownership interest. The land for the house, worth ¥9.68 million, was 50 percent held by Koike.

The remaining ¥1 million was held in a trust, according to the records disclosed under a metropolitan government ordinance. The information excludes bank deposits and equities.

Koike had no automobile or art object valued at more than ¥1 million. She also had no outstanding borrowing or lending.