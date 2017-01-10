South Korean lawmaker calls for return of ‘comfort women’ money to Japan

A senior South Korean opposition lawmaker has called for the return of Japan’s ¥1 billion contribution to a fund meant to support former “comfort women,” amid the intensifying row over statues symbolizing the women near Japanese diplomatic missions in Seoul and Busan.

Woo Sang-ho, floor leader of the Minjoo Party of Korea, the country’s main opposition force, said at a party meeting Monday that the money, which Japan paid last year to a South Korean foundation under a December 2015 bilateral agreement, should be returned.

The remarks came after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged South Korea to “show sincerity” while underscoring that Japan has already made the payment as promised. Abe made the request after a statue was set up in front of the Japanese Consulate in Busan late last month.

Abe on Tuesday debriefed Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine, who has been recalled in protest against the statue.

The meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office was also attended by Busan Consul General Yasuhiro Morimoto — who has also been recalled — as well as Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama and Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau.

In December 2015, the two countries agreed to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the issue of Korean women who were forced into prostitution for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

Under the accord, South Korea vowed to work to address Japanese concerns over a similar statue of a girl — still in place — in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.

Woo also criticized South Korea’s foreign minister, saying he has not spoken up against Japan in the dispute, calling the situation humiliating.