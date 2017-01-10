Government, via JICA, to help Syrian refugee students find work, settle in Japan

The government plans to help refugees from civil war-battered Syria, whom it will accept as exchange students, find jobs and settle in Japan after their courses end, sources said Monday.

Last May, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan will accept up to 150 Syrian refugees as students over the next five years.

For enrollment this September, the Japan International Cooperation Agency picked 20 Syrian refugees from applicants in neighboring Lebanon and Jordan with help from the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. Now 11 universities, including Keio University, Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, Hiroshima University and Tokyo University of Agriculture, are scheduled to admit them.

Foreign students have to leave Japan after completing their master’s courses, basically for two years, unless they obtain the status of residence.

According to the sources, JICA will help the Syrian refugees not only obtain the residential status but find jobs in Japan after they finish their study courses. Specifically, the quasi-government organization will ask companies to offer internship opportunities while trying to find firms willing to hire them. Vocational training will be given to the refugees and Japanese language training to the refugees and their families.

As financial assistance through JICA, the government will provide ¥140,000 per Syrian student per month, ¥13,000 per spouse and ¥6,500 per child.

The sources also said JICA plans to give the students advice on how to get accustomed to life in Japan.

Currently, Japan accepts only a few Syrian refugees each year, drawing international criticism that the country shuts its doors to those people.

With the measures, Japan hopes to make as much of a contribution as possible, a JICA official said.