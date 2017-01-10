Kodansha deputy editor arrested for alleged murder of wife

Tokyo police have arrested a 41-year-old deputy editor of major publisher Kodansha Ltd. on suspicion of killing his 38-year-old wife last August.

The suspect has denied the charge, investigative sources said Tuesday.

He served as deputy editor of the publisher’s weekly manga Shonen Magazine and was involved with the launch of the blockbuster manga “Shingeki no Kyojin” (“Attack on Titan”) by Hajime Isahaya, which was later made into a movie.

The police raided the Kodansha office in Bunkyo Ward on Tuesday and confiscated the suspect’s personal belongings and other items.

According to the sources, he allegedly strangled his wife in their Bunkyo Ward home early on the morning of Aug. 9.

At around 2:45 a.m. that day, the suspect called an ambulance, saying that he had found his wife collapsed.

Police officers who went to the scene found her body near some stairs.

The woman had abrasions on her head, but there were no other discernible wounds. An autopsy indicated that she had been strangled, the sources said.

The suspect initially said his wife had fallen down the stairs, but later said she had hanged herself, according to the sources. He also said they had argued over child rearing.

The police judged that the wife had no obvious motive to kill herself, and that there were no traces of a break-in.

They decided the death was suspicious because there were contradictions between the explanations of the couple’s children, who were in the house at the time their mother died, as well as the situation of the scene and the suspect’s statements.