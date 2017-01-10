Tokyo stocks fall on yen’s ascent

Stocks fell on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Tuesday, dragged down by the yen’s appreciation against other major currencies.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 152.89 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 19,301.44. On Friday, the key market gauge shed 66.36 points. The Tokyo market was closed Monday for a national holiday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished down 11.01 points, or 0.71 percent, at 1,542.31, after falling 2.36 points on Friday.

Selling took the upper hand as the yen rose against the dollar, the British pound and other currencies on a fall in crude oil prices and remarks made on Sunday by British Prime Minister Theresa May hinting at her country’s definitive break from the European Union.

Investors continued to sell shares to adjust their positions after the market’s rally following Donald Trump’s victory in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, brokers said.

“The yen’s appreciation pushed down the Nikkei average amid a dearth of other major trading incentives,” said Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s Investment Information Department.

Trump’s first news conference since his presidential win, set for Wednesday, is “this week’s only important event” that would affect the Tokyo stock market, Itoga said.

“Stocks were pressured by profit-taking ahead of Trump’s news conference” as his remarks, even Twitter comments, have a significant impact on the market, said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

Shares of Toyota Motor plunged Friday following Trump’s Twitter comment that criticized the Japanese automaker’s plan to build a new factory in Mexico.

“Unless Trump stresses his protectionist policy at the news conference, Tokyo stocks will stay on a firm note,” Tabei predicted.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,131 to 758 on the TSE’s first section, while 115 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.894 billion shares from Friday’s 1.861 billion shares.

Oil companies Inpex, Japex and JX Holdings lost ground due to lower crude oil prices.

Yamato Holdings plunged on a news report that the parcel delivery firm’s consolidated operating profit is believed to have dropped about 10 percent in the April-December period from a year before.

Sugi Holdings plummeted after the drug store chain late last week lowered its earnings outlook for the year ending next month.

By contrast, mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group attracted purchases after Jack Ma, executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, pledged to create 1 million jobs in the United States during a meeting with Trump in New York on Monday. SoftBank Group is a major investor of Alibaba.

Sony was buoyant thanks to brisk sales of its PlayStation 4 home video game machine.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average lost 90 points to end at 19,310.