Dollar weak around ¥115.80 in late Tokyo

The dollar was weak at levels around ¥115.80 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, as traders were cautious before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump holds his first news conference on Wednesday since his presidential win in November.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥115.84-85, down from ¥116.28-28 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0596-0597, up from $1.0581-0581, and at ¥122.74-76, down from ¥123.04-05. The Tokyo market was closed Monday for a national holiday.

“The dollar is vulnerable to position-adjustment selling, apparently as market players are concerned that Trump may stress his protectionist policy at the news conference,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

An official at another foreign exchange margin trading service firm said, “It is uncertain whether Trump’s comments will be safe or aggressive.”

In overseas trading Monday, the dollar fell below ¥116 due to falls in U.S. long-term interest rates and crude oil prices, after topping ¥117.50 in Asian trading hours thanks to wage growth shown in the U.S. government’s jobs data for December, which was released Friday.

After slipping below ¥115.70 in early Tokyo trading on Tuesday, the dollar rose to around ¥116.20 thanks to purchases by Japanese importers for their settlement purposes and a rebound in Tokyo stock prices.

With Tokyo stocks losing ground in the afternoon, the dollar dropped below ¥115.20 due to position-adjustment selling. Still, the dollar shed some of its early losses in late hours, aided by buying from European investors who took a cue from a rise in U.S. interest rates.