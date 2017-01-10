Toyota to invest $10 billion in U.S. over five years but not because of Trump threat

Toyota Motor Corp will invest $10 billion in the United States over the next five years, the same as in the previous five years, North America Chief Executive Jim Lentz said on Monday, to meet demand and upgrade plants to build more fuel-efficient models.

The Japanese automaker has come under fire by President-elect Donald Trump for its plans, announced in 2015, to shift production of its Corolla to Mexico from Canada.

Lentz said in an interview at the Detroit auto show the decision was not in response to Trump’s remarks made in a recent tweet, but was part of Toyota’s business strategy to invest in the United States, where it has 10 plants in eight states.

Planning for the new Mexico plant began about two years before it was announced in 2015, said Lentz, describing such decisions as long-term ones.

Lentz said he had not spoken with Trump.

The $10 billion includes Toyota’s new North American headquarters in Texas that is under construction and major improvements to its plants.

Toyota plans to expand some of its U.S. plants over the next five years, said Lentz, declining to say if that effort would boost jobs. Toyota, which employs 40,000 in the United States, added more than 5,000 U.S. jobs over the last five years, he said.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda appeared at the show later on Monday to tout the company’s investment plans and its updated flagship Toyota Camry that is built in Kentucky.

“We are deeply grateful to the millions of customers who have made Camry the number one selling car in America for the last 15 years,” Toyoda said.

Lentz said “everyone” agrees with Trump’s goals of boosting manufacturing and U.S. employment, in part because “it helps us sell more cars.”

“We have to run our business as a global business,” he said. “I have to make sure that we are competitive.”

The company is focused on reminding policymakers in Washington about its extensive U.S. manufacturing operations, Lentz said.

Lentz said Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who was Indiana governor, knew Toyota well because of its manufacturing operations in the state.

He warned that a “border adjustability tax,” like the one proposed by Trump if the carmaker builds the Corolla in Mexico instead of the United States, could hike the price of cars and hurt auto employment.

Such a tax could add $1,000 to the cost of a Kentucky-built Camry because of some foreign-made parts.

After the critical tweet from Trump, “you have to respectfully state your position and then move on,” he said.

America’s favorite car is meanwhile under attack.

The Toyota Camry has been the nation’s top-selling vehicle for 15 years, if you exclude pickup trucks. Now it’s in danger of losing its crown, a potential victim of the SUV craze. And even a much-anticipated revamp unveiled Monday at the Detroit auto show may not be enough to keep the competition at bay.

Toyota’s own RAV4 small SUV and Honda’s CR-V have racked up impressive sales gains as buyers shift away from passenger cars toward the higher-sitting and more versatile SUVs. The CR-V, for instance, outsold the Camry an uncharacteristic five months last year.

The Camry, last reworked four years ago, has made a living by being a solidly reliable if dull ride for people who simply want to get from place to place. It’s not much fun to drive, and in the past some analysts compared its looks to an appliance. Although styling has improved, it’s still square-looking when compared to competitors such as the Honda Accord or Chevrolet Malibu.

Toyota says it increased the distance between the wheels on the new version by 2 inches and lowered the hood and roof height. The result is a lower center of gravity and a wider look that the company calls “beautiful and futuristic.” Toyota describes the new interior as cockpit-like.

The revamped Camry gets two all-new engines, a 3.5-liter V6 and a 2.5-liter four, both paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. There’s also a gas-electric hybrid version.

All 2018 Camrys come standard with a suite of safety systems that includes automatic emergency braking.

Horsepower, gas mileage and price weren’t released. The new Kentucky-built Camry will be available late in the summer.

Dealers have been promised game-changing updates before, such as with the 2013 model year. But Toyota executives conceded they didn’t want too much change, fearing that they’d alienate loyal Camry buyers.

Toyota North American CEO Lentz said the last generation Camry was on older underpinnings and there was little the company could do to improve its ride and handling. But the 2018 version has an all-new architecture and is longer, wider and more rigid than the old one. “The ability to now have a true driving enjoyment type car is there,” Lentz said. “It’s for real. Trust me.”

Toyota also showed off a new version of its NASCAR racing Camry with appearances by drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

But the crisper handling and sportier looks may not help the Camry much in the face of a seismic consumer shift to SUVs.

Five years ago, midsize cars made up 15.8 percent of U.S. auto sales, says Tom Libby, an industry analyst with IHS Markit. This year the market share fell more than 3 percentage points to 12.5. During the same five years, small SUVs rose from 12.7 percent of U.S. sales to 18.7 percent, Libby says.

A Camry with nicer styling, improved engines and reduced weight for better fuel economy will help, but Libby sees no sign of the trend away from cars changing. “That’s all they can do,” he says of Toyota, adding that the company must be prepared should the market shift back, perhaps if gas prices shoot higher.

The midsize car market is still huge, Libby says. Although sales fell more than 8 percent last year, Americans still bought over 3.2 million of them. Toyota sold more than 400,000 Camrys annually from 2012 to 2015, but sales dropped 9.5 percent to about 389,000 last year, according to Ward’s Automotive. By comparison sales of the RAV4 rose almost 12 percent in 2016 to 352,000, while Honda’s CR-V posted a 3 percent gain to just over 357,000. If Camry sales this year fall by the same amount as 2016, and the CR-V and RAV4 grow even slightly, both will pass the Camry.

Michael Kranjec, sales manager at Adams Toyota in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, near Kansas City, says that in the past, Toyota has discounted the Camry to keep it No. 1. But with the market shift, he doubts that will be enough in the future.

Still, he hopes Toyota will set the Camry apart from competitors, which he says all look alike. “I’m hoping it’s waking up some of the designers,” he said.