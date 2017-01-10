Auto execs wary of tweeting Trump, urge free trade; some mull Mexico exit

President-elect Donald Trump — and his prolific Twitter finger — is the talk of this year’s North American International Auto Show.

Throughout his presidential campaign, and after the election, Trump criticized automakers for moving U.S. production to Mexico, often through tweets. He has threatened a 35-percent tariff on Mexican-made vehicles that are exported to the U.S. Such a tariff could wreak havoc on the industry, since every major automaker produces vehicles in Mexico.

Here’s how auto industry executives have reacted to Trump at the auto show:

FIAT CHRYSLER

FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said his company will adjust if the rules change. Marchionne said it’s possible FCA would have to withdraw from Mexico if tariffs were too punitive. And FCA has delayed plans to find a partner to build small cars until it learns whether tariffs will be put in place. “I think we all need clarity,” he said. But Marchionne also said FCA feels strongly about keeping SUV and truck production in the U.S., which helped bail out the company during the recession. “We owe a lot to this country,” he said. The company on Sunday announced a $1 billion investment in two U.S. factories, and the creation of 2,000 new jobs. Trump congratulated the company on Twitter.

VOLKSWAGEN

Herbert Deiss, a member of Volkswagen’s management board, said Volkswagen won’t change its production plans in response to Trump. “Mexico is one of our biggest markets,” he said. But he also emphasized that Volkswagen has made significant investments in the U.S. that should help allay Trump’s concerns, including the opening of a plant in Tennessee in 2011. “We do a lot of investment here, even vehicle development, so I think we will be fine,” he said.

FORD

Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford said he has talked to Trump multiple times about trade and tax policy and currency manipulation. “I found him to be very informed and respectful of our positions.” But Bill Ford bristled when asked if Trump is affecting Ford’s production plans. In addition to canceling plans to build a plant in Mexico, Ford recently decided not to move production of the Lincoln MKC SUV from Kentucky to Mexico. “We made that decision and we’ll always make the right business decisions for Ford,” he said.

GENERAL MOTORS

GM CEO Mary Barra said the company has no plans to shift production in response to Trump. She said the company decides two to four years ahead of time where it makes vehicles. But she thinks GM and Trump have some common ground. “I very much look forward to being part of the solution that allows the country to be strengthened along with business, along with our manufacturing capability,” she said. Barra is part of a group of CEOs that will advise Trump on economic issues.

AUDI

Scott Keogh, president of Audi of America, said he hasn’t talked with Trump or his associates. Keogh said Audi’s decision to build a plant in Mexico — which opened in September — was made five years ago and the plant builds vehicles that are exported globally, not just to the U.S.

HONDA

Honda Motor Co. CEO Takahiro Hachigo told reporters through an interpreter that the automaker wants “to continue as we have done to work on development and production of U.S. products.” He said he can’t comment on threatened tariffs and said it’s “too early” to discuss other policy proposals.

The Detroit auto show opened Monday with a plea for free trade from the German auto industry while President-elect Trump hailed announcements of new U.S. investments by automakers.

Trump, who has threatened and singled out for scorn automakers seeking to sell Mexican-built cars on the U.S. market, cast a long shadow over the 29th annual U.S. auto showcase.

The president-elect ran a campaign that blasted the North American Free Trade Agreement and other trade deals and has made blackballing companies that outsource operations to Mexico a rallying cry ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican-built cars imported into the U.S. market, even while business groups have warned that such a move could stoke a job-killing trade war.

Representatives of the German Automotive Industry Association on Monday lent their voice to the free-trade mantra, urging the president-elect to keep international commerce alive.

“Cooperation and accessible markets, free trade and direct investments are two sides of the same coin, bringing prosperity and jobs to people on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Matthias Wissmann, president of the group, which is known in Germany as VDA.

German auto companies have quadrupled their production in the U.S. to 850,000 from 214,000 since 2009, said Wissmann, whose group represents Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen.

German auto companies directly employ about 110,000 in the U.S., he said.

But German automakers, like their counterparts from the U.S. and Japan, are finding themselves having to adapt to new rules of engagement in the Trump era.

On Sunday night, Volkswagen head of brands Herbert Diess said the company planned to keep manufacturing in Mexico. But he also emphasized that the German company could expand its capacity at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant where it already employs up to 3,200 people. VW also plans to build electric vehicles in the United States.

Volkswagen is still struggling to move past an emission-cheating scandal. Over the weekend, FBI agents arrested former VW executive Oliver Schmidt, who faces charges that he knowingly lied to U.S. regulators.

Schmidt was to be arraigned on Monday in a Miami court, a Justice Department spokesman said.

After months as a target of Trump criticism, Ford last week reversed plans to open a new $1.6 billion factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico and instead will invest $700 million over the next four years to expand its plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, to build electric and self-driving vehicles.

And just Sunday, Fiat Chrysler announced it was creating 2,000 jobs in the United States, investing $1 billion in factories in Ohio and Michigan, two key states to Trump’s election victory. That move came just days after Trump lambasted Toyota in yet another tweet.

“It’s finally happening — Fiat Chrysler just announced plans to invest $1BILLION in Michigan and Ohio plants, adding 2,000 jobs,” Trump boasted on Twitter.

Swedish automaker Volvo also signaled it plans more investment in the U.S. market. Volvo, whose biggest shareholder is Chinese, plans to begin production on a second generation S60 mid-size sedan in 2018, Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson said.

Production from that factory largely will be of cars that can be exported, which is the practice of other German automakers with U.S. operations. Half the German cars produced in the U.S. are exported, with about a quarter going to Europe and a quarter to Asia, according to VDA.

Wissmann expressed hope Trump would embrace the role foreign automakers play in the U.S.

“We assume that the new administration will aim to strengthen U.S. industry,” Wissmann said.

“This industry includes many production facilities of German manufacturers and suppliers here in the United States, which export a large share of their products. We hope that the new president will be open to this trade-policy interest of his domestic industrial base.”

The Detroit Auto show opens to the public on Jan. 14 after five days of presentations to the industry and the media. The show opened with the awarding of the car of the year to the Chevrolet Bolt, the midpriced all-electric offering of General Motors.