South Korean monk dies after setting himself ablaze over ‘comfort women’ deal

A South Korean Buddhist monk has died days after he set himself on fire to protest the country’s deal with Japan on former Korean forced prostitutes, a Seoul hospital said Tuesday.

The monk, 64, set himself ablaze Saturday during rallies against impeached President Park Geun-hye. In his notebook found at the scene, he criticized Park’s 2015 agreement to settle an impasse over Korean women forced to provide sex for Japanese troops during World War II in return for an apology from Japan’s prime minister and a pledge of millions of dollars.

The monk was pronounced dead Monday night of multiple organ failures caused by his burns, according to the Seoul National University Hospital.

Disputes over sex slaves, euphemistically referred to as “comfort women” in Japan, are a legacy of Japan’s 1910-45 colonial occupation of the Korean Peninsula. Many in both North and South Korea, divided at the end of the Japanese rule, still harbor bitter resentment against the Japanese period.

Park’s Japan deal prompted criticism because it was announced without approval from surviving former comfort women. Under the agreement that both countries described as “final and irreversible” at the time of its singing, Japan promised to fund a Seoul-based foundation aimed at supporting the victims.

South Korea, in return, said it would refrain from criticizing Japan over the issue and try to resolve a Japanese grievance over a bronze statue — representing the wartime sex slaves — that had been placed in front of its embassy in Seoul.

The future of the deal was thrown into doubt earlier this month after Japan recalled its ambassador to South Korea and suspended economic talks in response to the placing of another such statue in front of the Japanese Consulate in Busan. Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said the decision was “very regrettable.”