New video surfaces of Florida airport massacre; FBI’s Hussein interrogator to handle case

A day before the suspect in the Fort Lauderdale airport rampage was to appear in court, a website released footage that appears to show him calmly drawing a pistol and opening fire in the baggage claim area.

The video recording posted on TMZ’s websitehttp://www.tmz.com/2017/01/08/ft-lauderdale-shooting-first-shots-video/ appears to show Estaban Santiago walking through baggage claim of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, pulling a handgun from his waistband and then firing several times before running.

Santiago, 26, is accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others the attack. He was charged Saturday with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death — which carries a maximum punishment of execution — and weapons charges. His first court hearing is Monday.

The FBI said in an email that it was aware of the video but would not comment on its authenticity. TMZ does not say where it obtained the video, although it appears to be from a surveillance camera.

Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said. Authorities don’t know why he chose his target and have not ruled out terrorism.

Authorities said Saturday during a news conference that they had interviewed roughly 175 people, including a lengthy interrogation with a cooperative Santiago, who is a former National Guard soldier from Alaska.

FBI Agent George Piro said Santiago spoke to investigators for several hours after he opened fire with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that he appears to have legally checked on a flight from Alaska.

“Indications are that he came here to carry out this horrific attack,” Piro said. “We have not identified any triggers that would have caused this attack. We’re pursuing all angles on what prompted him to carry out this horrific attack.”

Investigators are combing through social media and other information to determine Santiago’s motive, and it’s too early to say whether terrorism played a role, Piro said. In November, Santiago had walked into an FBI field office in Alaska saying the U.S. government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch Islamic State group videos, authorities said.

Santiago had been discharged from the National Guard last year after being demoted for unsatisfactory performance.

Bryan Santiago said Saturday that his brother had requested psychological help but received little assistance. Esteban Santiago said in August that he was hearing voices.

“How is it possible that the federal government knows, they hospitalize him for only four days, and then give him his weapon back?” Bryan Santiago said.

His mother declined comment as she stood inside the screen door of the family home in Puerto Rico, wiping tears from her eyes. The only thing she said was that Esteban Santiago had been tremendously affected by seeing a bomb explode next to two of his friends when he was around 18 years old while serving in Iraq.

The FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein alone for months after the former Iraqi leader’s capture is meanwhile now leading the investigation into the Florida airport shooting rampage blamed on an Iraq war veteran.

George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Miami field office, was Hussein’s sole interrogator beginning in January 2004. In previous interviews, Piro has said Hussein did not know his true identity — the Iraqi leader called him “Mr. George” — and that he posed as a high-level envoy who answered directly to then-President George W. Bush.

Now Piro, a native of Beirut fluent in Arabic and Assyrian, is in charge of the FBI investigation into the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that left five people dead and six wounded. Federal prosecutors have charged Santiago with airport violence and firearms offenses that could bring the death penalty if he is convicted.

In announcing the charges filed Saturday, Piro said his thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“I want to ensure these families that law enforcement is working tirelessly in order to ensure justice is served,” he said.

Piro, an FBI agent since 1999, moved with his family from Lebanon to California’s San Joaquin Valley as a teenager. After high school he enlisted in the Air Force, then became a police officer for a decade in Ceres, California, followed by a job as an investigator in the local prosecutor’s office.

Once he joined the FBI in Phoenix, Piro was one of only a handful of Arabic-speaking agents — a group that suddenly was in great demand after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and the subsequent U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. In 2003, Piro was promoted to the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division at headquarters in Washington, leading to his work as Hussein’s interrogator.

In later interviews, including a 2008 appearance on CBS’s “60 Minutes” program, Piro said he met daily with Hussein in a windowless room and worked to gain his trust by becoming his only provider of necessities and such things as paper for him to write poetry.

Eventually, Piro said Hussein confirmed that Iraq did not have weapons of mass destruction prior to the U.S. invasion but might seek them in the future to deter Iran and other threats. Hussein also denied any links to al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden, Piro has said.

Hussein also liked to brag about how he escaped U.S. airstrikes and capture, according to Piro.

“What he wanted to really illustrate is . . . how he was able to outsmart us,” Piro told “60 Minutes.” “He got rid of his normal vehicles. He got rid of the protective detail that he traveled with, really just to change his signature.”

Hussein was later tried and executed by hanging in December 2006.

Santiago also served in Iraq in 2010 with the Puerto Rico National Guard as part of an engineering battalion, guard officials said. Santiago later served in the Army Reserves and Alaska National Guard.

After Iraq, Piro moved on to top FBI counterterrorism jobs in Washington, including a White House position involving high-value detainee interrogation that works with various intelligence agencies.

Since taking the top Miami FBI job, Piro has overseen work in more domestic areas such as health care fraud, identity theft and tax fraud, Ponzi schemes and mortgage fraud — all areas where South Florida is among the nation’s leaders. Bank robberies, violent street gangs, public corruption and smuggling of humans and drugs round out much of the work for the Miami office’s roughly 1,000 agents and employees.

Since Friday’s shooting, Piro has been careful to say no evidence linking Santiago to terrorism has been found but such connections have also not been ruled out.

“It’s way too early in the investigation. We’re looking over all of his social media, things like that. It’s giving us a picture of the individual, but it’s way too early for us to rule out anything,” Piro said Saturday. “We’re pursuing all angles on what prompted him to carry out this horrific attack.”