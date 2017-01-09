1,000 Tunisians march against return of jihadis; Libya suspect says journalist pair were executed

Up to 1,000 Tunisians have marched in the capital to protest the return of jihadis from Syria, Iraq and neighboring Libya.

Authorities say that about 3,000 Tunisians have traveled to conflict zones and about 800 have returned. Tunisians now fear offensives against the Islamic State group and others will drive their countrymen home.

Shouts of “No return, no freedom for savage (IS) bands” or “No repenting, no pardon for terrorists” rang out on Sunday as protesters filled Tunis’ main avenue. Some carried photos of security forces killed fighting extremists on Tunisian borders.

Fear that returning jihadis will flood Tunisia has been a leading topic recently. President Beji Caid Essebsi has said stopping their return would be unconstitutional.

Two attacks in 2015, on a museum and beach resort, killed scores.

A suspected jihadist held in eastern Libya meanwhile said two Tunisian journalists who went missing in 2014 were killed by the Islamic State group, in a television report on Saturday.

Abderrazek Nassef Abderrazek Ali, a Libyan, said he had witnessed the pair being killed execution-style in a forest outside the eastern town of Derna, which was then under IS control.

IS had claimed in January 2015 to have killed blogger Sofiene Chourabi and photographer Nadhir Ktari but later the same year the Tunisian government said it had evidence the pair were still alive.

On Sunday, Tunisia’s foreign ministry said in a Facebook post that it was trying to verify the authenticity of the claim through legal and diplomatic channels in coordination with Libya.

The prisoner told the Al-Hadath Al-Libya channel the two journalists had been captured at an IS roadblock between the towns of Ajdabiya and Labraq and then taken to Derna.

He said an IS “court” had ordered them killed on the basis of testimony from Tunisian jihadis.

Al-Hadath Al-Libya is close to eastern Libya’s military strongman Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

The channel said the suspect, who was shown shaven-headed and wearing an orange jumpsuit, was being held by Haftar’s forces.

Relatives of the two journalists conducted a long campaign for information from the Tunisian government on the fate of their loved ones.

Some 3,000 Tunisians have joined the ranks of jihadist groups fighting in Libya, as well as in Syria and Iraq, according to Tunisian officials.

The United Nations puts the figure at 5,000.