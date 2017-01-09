Koike political school holds exams to narrow candidates for Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s private political school held examinations Saturday to screen students hoping to run for the metropolitan assembly this summer.

About 1,600 people are believed to have taken the exams, according to the secretariat for Kibo no Juku (School of Hope).

A shortlist of some 200 people will be created based on the test results. They will receive lectures on campaign know-how.

Koike reportedly plans to field some 40 candidates from among Kibo no Juku students and current metropolitan assembly members in the election.

A first list of candidates will be announced as early as this month by Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), the political group that runs the Koike school.