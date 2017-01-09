JAXA to launch small rocket Wednesday to put microsatellite into orbit

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will fire a small three-stage rocket Wednesday with to place a microsatellite in orbit in a test project aimed at promoting Japan’s space business with inexpensive satellite-launching technology.

The 9.5-meter SS-520-4 rocket, only one-fifth the length of an H-IIA rocket, is based on the two-stage solid-fueled SS-520 model designed to lift observatory equipment to an altitude of about 1,000 km.

With one stage added, the SS-520-4 became one of the smallest rockets in the world capable of putting a satellite into Earth’s orbit.

The tiny satellite to be carried by the small rocket is the University of Tokyo’s TRICOM-1, which weighs some 3 kg.

Costs to remodel the SS-520 rocket and develop the satellite to take pictures of Earth and conduct communications experiments were cut by using commercial electronic parts.

The project chiefly used ¥400 million provided by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Unveiling the SS-520-4 rocket to the media Monday, Hiroto Habu, an associate professor at JAXA, said, “I really want to make the difficult project successful, because it should help expand the use of the space.”

The rocket is set to be launched at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday from the Uchionura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.