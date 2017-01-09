Abdications weren’t so rare during Edo Period

It was not uncommon for emperors and empresses on the Chrysanthemum Throne to abdicate during the Edo Period (1603-1868) during the Tokugawa shogunate, a scholar says.

Since Emperor Akihito released a video message last August hinting at a desire to relinquish his title, a government advisory panel has been holding intensive discussions on the issue of abdication. Attention has focused on the years since the Meiji Period (1868-1912), when the status of emperor was established as a lifetime position. Less attention has been paid to the men and women who sat on the throne during Edo.

According to Satoru Fujita, a professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, there were 12 emperors and two reigning empresses during the Edo Period, from Emperor Gomizunoo to Emperor Komei. That total does not include Emperor Meiji, who ascended the throne when the shogunate came to an end.

Of the 14, eight abdicated and relinquished the throne. Four, including Emperor Kokaku, continued to wield influence after retirement through their successors.

Succession from a living emperor hasn’t taken place in about 200 years since Emperor Kokaku relinquished his title in 1817.

“Only when an emperor died unexpectedly was abdication avoided,” Fujita said. “Abdication has not been special except for most of the Sengoku (warring states) Period and since the Meiji Period.”

Fujita said the abdication system was restored from late Sengoku through Edo probably because funds for abdication ceremonies were provided by the shogunate or other sources.

It is not widely known that two women assumed the throne in the Edo Period.

Empress Meisho rose to the throne in 1629, becoming the first female monarch in some 860 years since Empress Shotoku in the Nara Period. Empress Gosakuramachi was the second woman to ascend the throne in the Edo Period.

“These women took the throne as stopgaps,” Fujita said. “No painted portraits of the two women in the Edo Period exist.”

Of the eight women who have assumed the throne in the history of the Imperial line, which is believed to date back 2,600 years, four were single, including Empress Meisho and Empress Gosakuramachi.

“A close watch was kept on the two women on the throne in the Edo Period,” Fujita said. “There was probably concern about confusion in maintaining the paternal Imperial bloodline if they gave birth.”