Japan pledges to promote infrastructure investment in Czech Republic

Japan will encourage domestic companies to invest in the Czech Republic, especially when infrastructure development projects are involved, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday after meeting Czech counterpart Lubomir Zaoralek in Prague.

Kishida and Zaoralek also agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in energy, including nuclear power.

At a joint news conference with Zaoralek, Kishida said Tokyo will help Japanese infrastructure companies do business in the Czech Republic because he believes the country “will need the high-quality systems of Japan.”

Zaoralek said his country shares Japan’s belief in the importance of the rule of law, an apparent criticism of Russia’s seizure of Ukraine and China’s assertive territorial claims in the South China and East China seas.

Zaoralek said he will work on setting up a visit by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka to Japan later this year.

The Czech Republic is the second leg of Kishida’s European tour after France. He will also visit Ireland before returning to Japan on Wednesday.