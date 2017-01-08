Trump taps former Sen. Dan Coats to be new U.S. intelligence chief

President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday said he wanted retired Sen. Dan Coats to be national intelligence director, describing the former member of the Senate Intelligence Committee as the right person to lead the new administration’s “ceaseless vigilance against those who seek to do us harm.”

Trump’s announcement came one day after the release of a declassified government report on Russian efforts to influence the presidential election. The report predicts Russia isn’t done intruding in U.S. politics and policymaking.

Trump wants to improve relations with Russia and repeatedly has denounced intelligence agencies’ assessment that the Kremlin interfered in the election, when he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton. But the report released Friday explicitly ties Russian President Vladimir Putin to the meddling and says Russia had a “clear preference” for Trump over Clinton.

Coats, an Indiana Republican, will await Senate confirmation to head the office, which was created after the Sept. 11 attacks to improve coordination among U.S. spy and law enforcement agencies. Coats now finds himself in line to be at the center of an intelligence apparatus that the president-elect has publicly challenged.

Trump said in an early morning statement that Coats “has clearly demonstrated the deep subject matter expertise and sound judgment required to lead our intelligence community.” He said Coats “will provide unwavering leadership that the entire intelligence community can respect, and will spearhead my administration’s ceaseless vigilance against those who seek to do us harm.”

Coats, in a statement released by Trump’s transition team, said: “There is no higher priority than keeping America safe, and I will utilize every tool at my disposal to make that happen.”

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, one of his closest advisers, meanwhile was taking steps to distance himself from his sprawling New York real estate business, the clearest sign yet that he is planning to take a position in his father-in-law’s administration.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, must navigate a web of entanglements before he takes any post in Washington.

His lawyer said that Kushner, who often has the last word with the president-elect before a decision is made, has explored stepping away from his business post and has consulted with officials about resolving potential conflicts, according to his lawyer.

Trump’s team has been examining ways to restructure intelligence agencies as part of an effort to streamline operations and improve efficiency, but Coats’ nomination could ease fears that Trump would push for a significant overhaul.

Coats has been a vocal critic of Russia and pushed the Obama administration to harshly punish Moscow for its annexation of Crimea in 2014. When the White House levied sanctions, the Kremlin responded by banning several lawmakers, including Coats, from traveling to Russia.

Trump received a briefing Friday from intelligence officials on the classified report about Russian interference in the 2016 election. He declined to say whether he accepted the officials’ assertion that Russia had intruded in the election on his behalf.

On Saturday, he said only “stupid” people would dismiss closer ties with Russia.

“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing,” Trump said in a series of tweets.

He said the Russians would respect “us far more” under his administration than they do with President Barack Obama in the White House.

Trump tweeted that with the many global issues confronting the United States, it doesn’t need testy ties with Russia on the list. “Only ‘stupid’ people, or fools, would think that it is bad” to have a good relationship, he said, and suggested his approach might allow the adversaries to work together to solve “some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!”

Coats, 73, is a Capitol Hill veteran who served eight years in the House before moving to the Senate in 1989 to take Dan Quayle’s place when Quayle became President George Bush’s vice president. Coats stayed in the Senate until 1998, then left to become a lobbyist.

Coats has made four spins through the capital’s revolving door and become wealthy. Since the early 1980s, Coats either has served in government or earned money as a lobbyist and board director. In and out of government, Coats dealt with intelligence.

His most recently available Senate financial disclosure, from 2014, shows he had a net worth of more than $12 million.

When Coats first left the Senate, he abided by the legally required yearlong cooling-off period before joining a firm that lobbied his former colleagues on behalf of foreign clients.

He resumed government service in 2001 as ambassador to Germany under President George W. Bush. In 2005, Coats returned to the United States, and to the influence industry, as a lobbyist on behalf of some of the country’s biggest companies, including defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp. Five years later, he successfully ran for his old Senate seat.

“This is exactly how people outside of Washington think Washington works,” said Meredith McGehee, a chief at the government watchdog group Issue One. “It’s the internecine nature of policymakers getting rich off the people they once regulated. And then to come back into the government — it can be a tough task for any person to basically now bite the hand that fed you.”

Coats isn’t the only one in Trump’s still-forming administration to work on both sides of the government power structure.

Robert Lighthizer, picked to be U.S. trade representative, spent years as a registered lobbyist, representing steel companies, among others, as recently as 2012. He joined the law firm Skadden in 1998, after having been at the trade office for two years during the Reagan administration.

Rick Perry, Trump’s choice as energy secretary, registered in Texas as a lobbyist for the country’s largest private dental insurance company a little over a year after leaving office as the state’s longtime governor.

When Trump talked on the campaign trail about “draining the swamp” of Washington — a catchphrase that remains popular at his rallies — he specifically denounced the revolving door between Capitol Hill and K Street, the hub of lobbying that attracts many ex-lawmakers.

“They’re making a fortune,” Trump said at an Oct. 20 campaign rally in Delaware, Ohio. “Not going to happen. That’s why they make all these sweetheart deals.”

Coats, for example, earned more than $600,000 in his final year at the Washington law and government relations firm King & Spaulding, where he worked until his second Senate run.

Trump has banned all top administration and transition officials from registering as lobbyists for five years after serving under him. In his “drain the swamp” agenda, released a few weeks before Election Day, he called on Congress to restrict itself in the same way.

Trump’s “swamp” prohibitions would have cost Coats two rounds of lobbying jobs.

Coats’ lobbying became a theme of his second Senate bid campaign. By then his history included some 40 clients and a circa-2000 stint with Verner, Lipfert, Bernhard, McPherson and Hand, a firm that did foreign agent work for authoritarian governments in Yemen, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Coats said he personally did no foreign agent work for those countries while he was at Verner. He said his involvement on behalf of foreign governments was limited to India.

He defended his overall lobbying work in a 2010 interview with the Indianapolis Star: “CEOs or big companies love to come in, and they don’t want to sit down with a 26-year-old staffer. They want to sit down with George Mitchell or Dan Coats or Connie Mack,” Coats said, citing two other former senators. “The firm wants them to know these people are with us and they want our judgment.”

Coats, while with King & Spalding in 2008, worked for Sprint during the Bush administration’s effort to revamp the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Backed by Bush, Sprint and other major telecom companies mounted an aggressive campaign to grant them immunity for partnering with the National Security Agency in sweeping surveillance on Americans without warrants from the FISA court. Civil rights groups had threatened to sue the firms over their work with the government.

King & Spalding’s disclosures show that Coats talked with member of Congress and federal officials about the measure, which the firm said “would affect providers of communications services in connection with electronic surveillance.”

The disclosure also said Coats’ and the others’ lobbying also dealt with national security bills in the Senate and House aimed at revamping provisions of the surveillance law.

While the disclosures say little about the aim of the lobbying effort, the phone companies worked with the Bush administration at the time to erect legal backing for their secret dealings with the NSA.

When Coats returned to lawmaking in 2011, joining the Senate Intelligence Committee, he was a dependable conservative voice in support of the NSA — and the communications industry.