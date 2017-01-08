Tokyo may partially foot cost of temporary Olympic facilities

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is considering shouldering some of the costs for building temporary facilities in the capital for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, sources said.

The metropolitan government plans to hold talks on the matter shortly with the central government and the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, the sources said Saturday.

The costs of building facilities that will be removed after the 2020 Games, currently estimated at ¥280 billion, were originally supposed to be borne entirely by the organizing committee.

“The metropolitan government’s shouldering of the costs for the temporary facilities could be one option,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said.

At the same time, Koike said there was a need to scrutinize the costs again before making a decision.

In December, the organizing committee expressed readiness to cover ¥80 billion of the costs while asking the metropolitan, central and relevant local governments to share the rest of the ¥200 billion tab.

Separately, a task force commissioned by the metro government proposed that it cover ¥150 billion in costs for facilities to be built in Tokyo, and that facilities planned for outside Tokyo be prepared by the relevant local governments using financial aid from the central government.

These entities, including the Miyagi and Kanagawa prefectural governments, reacted sharply to the proposals, stressing the need to stick to the original cost-sharing plan presented when Tokyo won the bid to host the 2020 Games.

Koike has said she is aiming to draw an outline of cost-sharing by the end of March.