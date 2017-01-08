Syphilis cases increasing rapidly in Japan, including among young women

Japan has a rapidly increasingly number of syphilis patients, including among young women, prompting the health ministry to launch a special research team to find out ways to stop the spread of the sexually transmitted infection.

According to data based on reports filed by hospitals across Japan, the number of syphilis patients totaled 4,259 as of early December, up 77 percent from 2,412 in the corresponding period a year earlier and more than seven-fold from a decade ago.

The infection is believed to have spread mainly through heterosexual intercourse. But the number of mother-to-child transmissions, which has been very rare, is also on the rise.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has been urging people who feel they may have been infected to be tested immediately, as the disease can be transmitted despite the absence of symptoms.

Factors such as changes in sexual behavior among youths and in adult entertainment businesses, as well as an increase in the number of tourists from countries with high infection rates of the disease, are often cited as likely causes behind the spread, but it remains unclear why it has been so rapid over the past decade.

Currently, doctors ask syphilis patients if they have had recent sexual contact and then file reports in accordance with laws on infectious diseases. The reports require the patients’ age and gender but not specific information such as nationality or occupation.

Infections are especially rife in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, where numerous entertainment and nightlife businesses operate, with the number of syphilis patients reported by hospitals in the ward accounting for 40 percent of Tokyo’s total and 20 percent of cases across the whole of Japan.

To find major infection routes, Shinjuku Ward’s health care center is encouraging hospitals to ask patients if they have worked in an adult entertainment business and their nationality.

The research team launched by the health ministry plans to find out how the spread of the infection is taking place, especially through heterosexual intercourse, by the end of March next year by cooperating with hospitals in Tokyo.

Makoto Onishi, a section chief specialized in bacteria at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases who heads the research team, said, “We intend to clarify which groups of people are at most risk and stop the spread of the infection by educating about how to prevent and cure the disease.”

The primary stage of the disease presents only minor lesions in affected areas, such as genitals, but symptoms often disappear naturally. In the secondary phase, around three months later, patients suffer rashes, frequently involving the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, but the symptoms often disappear again.

If they undergo no medical treatment, the infection could bring inflammation across their body three years later, possibly causing eventual damage to their brain and heart.

“Condom use is effective in preventing the disease, but it’s not enough. Everyone is at risk unless they have specific uninfected partners,” said Kunio Kitamura, an obstetrician and gynecologist who serves as the chief of the Japan Family Planning Association. “Doctors should encourage patients with suspected infection to be tested more aggressively.”

The disease can also be transmitted through oral sex, causing sores in the mouth, he said.