Japanese firm develops allergen-trapping air-conditioner filters

A Japanese company has developed air-conditioner filters for trapping and holding allergens that cause hay fever.

Unipac, based in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, will start selling the filters to schools and large commercial facilities in February, ahead of the hay fever season.

The filters can easily be attached to ceiling air conditioners. Unipac is also planning to sell filters to households.

Half of Japanese have allergic diseases such as hay fever or asthma, according to the health ministry, which urges measures to fight such diseases at schools, nursing homes and other facilities.

Unipac developed the allergen-trapping filters jointly with a domestic fiber maker.

Medical agents instilled into the filters’ fibers absorb allergens from broken cedar pollen.

With an hour the filters can absorb about 99 percent of 20-micron pollens and 85 percent of smaller allergens.

The price is set at ¥25,000 per filter, which can be used for four years if washed once a year.

A high school set to open in Kawaguchi in April 2018 has decided to introduce the filters.

Unipac plans to conduct a survey on allergy sufferers in cooperation with a university hospital in Tokyo to examine the effects of the filters.

“This hay fever countermeasure was developed based on an idea conceived by a small company,” said Unipac President Akihiko Matsue. “We want to help allergy sufferers by improving study and other environments surrounding them.”