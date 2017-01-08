Project to help develop 10 municipalities nationwide as ‘Second Kyoto’ tourism sites

The government plans to pick 10 municipalities nationwide to carry out intensive landscape development, aiming to create “Second Kyoto” tourist destinations ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Through the initiative, it hopes to attract tourists from abroad to not just major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka, but provincial areas throughout the country, as well.

In the government’s fiscal 2017 budget proposal approved by the Cabinet on Dec. 22, some ¥2.5 billion was earmarked for the project, which tourism ministry officials say is of an unprecedented scale.

Over the three years from the fiscal year beginning next April, the project is estimated to cost ¥1.6 billion for each of the selected areas. Up to half of the costs will be covered with state funds, and the rest will be borne by host municipalities.

The ministry is slated to begin selection of the 10 sites this month and wrap up in March.

For the landscape project, the ministry is eyeing former castle towns, Edo-era post stations and other places that highlight traditional atmosphere.

The project will cover the preservation of historic buildings and the development of stone pavements, observation decks and parking areas.

The tourism ministry will proceed with the project as soon as the fiscal 2017 budget is approved by the Diet in order to complete the work in time for the 2020 Games.

Separately, the ministry plans to spend ¥200 million in fiscal 2017 to support projects such as the removal of advertising seen as damaging to landscapes and the use of historic buildings as cafes.