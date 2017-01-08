Imperial House Law provision floated to install permanent emperor abdication mechanism

The government is considering paving the way for future emperors to abdicate as its advisory panel debates drafting special legislation to let Emperor Akihito renounce the throne, sources close to the matter said Sunday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is opposed to creating a permanent system for abdication on the grounds that it is difficult to set conditions that would always prove suitable in the future. Such a system would require revising the Imperial House Law.

The panel is expected to release a report later this month summarizing the issues surrounding abdication and support the idea of drafting special legislation that would apply only to Emperor Akihito, who is 83.

Opinion polls have shown citizens generally support the idea of drafting new legislation that would let all future emperors abdicate. At present, an emperor must die in order to relinquish the throne.

The government is now studying the possibility of attaching a supplementary provision to the Imperial House Law that says emperors can abdicate when allowed by special legislation. That would effectively establish a permanent system to permit abdication, a source familiar with the panel’s discussions said.

This proposal arose from concerns that drafting special legislation would violate the Constitution, which stipulates that the Chrysanthemum Throne shall be “succeeded to in accordance with the Imperial House Law.”

The government is expected to submit a bill on the legislation to the Diet in late April.

The abdication issue arose after the Emperor, in a rare video message last August, hinted that he wanted to step down and hand the throne to 56-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito, although no provision in current law allows for such a situation.

The government set up the panel in September to study ways to help the emperor deal with his public duties.