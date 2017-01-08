North Korea’s Kim marks birthday in low-key style as top-level defector says ex-army chief executed over complaints

North Korea marked Kim Jong Un’s birthday on Sunday in a decidedly low-key manner.

Though the young leader’s birthday is well-known throughout the country, it has yet to be celebrated with the kind of adulatory festivities that accompany the birthdays of his late grandfather and father. Pyongyang residents did what they do every second Sunday of the new year — joined in sports events.

Kim Jong Un, who is believed to be 33 or 34 and the world’s youngest head of state, assumed power after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in late 2011.

With the official period of mourning his father’s death over and his own power base apparently solid, Kim presided over a once-in-a-generation party congress last May that was seen by many as something of a coronation and the beginning of the Kim Jong Un era.

But he has continued to keep a step or two behind his predecessors in the country’s intense cult of personality. Kim’s grandfather, “eternal president” Kim Il Sung, and Kim Jong Il statues and portraits are found in virtually every public space or home. Their pins are worn over the hearts of every adult man and woman.

Rumors were rife that a new pin featuring Kim Jong Un would be issued during the May party congress, but they proved to be unfounded. Calendars for this year don’t denote Jan. 8 as anything other than a normal Sunday, and there was no mention of the birthday in Rodong Sinmun, the ruling party newspaper.

The only time Kim has been honored in public on his birthday was in 2014, when former NBA star Dennis Rodman sang “Happy Birthday” to him before an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang.

North Korean officials say the low-key approach — and the very little information made public about his wife and family — reflects Kim’s “humble” nature and respect for his forbearers. Kim seemed to amplify that image in his annual New Year’s address, when he closed with remarks about his desire to be a better leader.

Even so, 2017 could turn out to be a bigger than normal year in North Korea for Kim-related events.

State media have suggested Kim Jong Il’s birthday in February and especially Kim Il Sung’s birthday in April will be celebrated in a more lavish than usual manner, though exactly what’s in store is not known. And Kim Jong Un has already had something of a big New Year’s event — days after his address, tens of thousands of North Koreans rallied in Pyongyang in the customary show of support for their leader.

Kim, in his quest to solidify his power base, has confronted a number of apparent obstacles — including his own uncle and former army chief.

On Sunday, Thae Yong Ho, a former top North Korean diplomat and one of the highest-level defectors ever to escape the communist country said in an interview that the onetime chief of North Korea’s military general staff, Ri Yong Ho, had been executed after he was likely caught on tape complaining and expressing grievances about the younger Kim’s rule.

Ri is believed to have been killed in 2012, Thae told the Yonhap news agency in the interview. A former deputy ambassador to Britain, he defected to South Korea last year.

“North Korean officials are careful about their remarks because of the risk of being tapped,” Thae was quoted as saying. “Ri was known to have been executed because of likely wiretapping.”

Thae said that Ri spoke ill of Kim’s pledge to carry out reforms and liberalization and had questioned the young leader’s knowledge.

Ri was caught saying that even though Kim’s late father, Kim Jong Il, knew that the reforms would lead to a better life, he could not implement them fully for reasons that were lost on the younger Kim, Thae said according to the report.

Thae, however, cited widespread speculation in North Korea of Ri’s fate, but said he had not personally confirmed his execution.

Ri, who was appointed by Kim Jong Il, was reportedly fired from his post in July 2012. Details about Ri’s ultimate fate have not been confirmed, but Thae’s comments gave weight to the claims that he was executed.

Since taking office in late 2011, Kim Jong Un has embarked on what critics have called a “reign of terror” that has included the execution of scores of military, party and government officials, including the killing of his powerful uncle Jang Song Thaek in 2013.

Until his detainment and eventual killing, Jang had been a fixture of the North Korean political elite for decades, accumulating a level of power that had rivaled even the younger Kim’s.

In announcing Jang’s execution, North Korea labeled him “human scum worse than a dog,” saying he had betrayed the Kim dynasty by plotting to overthrow Kim Jong Un and rule the country with himself as leader and “reformer.”

While the spate of executions and purges has slowed in recent months, missile and atomic tests by the hermit nation have hit a fever pitch as the North seeks to master the technology needed to fix a miniaturized nuclear warhead onto a missile that can hit the continental United States.

Experts say the country could even achieve this goal sometime this year.

Washington said Thursday that Pyongyang had demonstrated a “qualitative” improvement in its nuclear and missile capabilities after an unprecedented level of tests last year — presenting a daunting challenge for the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.