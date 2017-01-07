Putin ordered effort to help Trump, hurt Clinton: U.S. intelligence report

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence America’s presidential election in favor of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, U.S. intelligence agencies declared Friday in the government’s first formal allegation supporting claims that Trump and his supporters have staunchly resisted.

The intelligence report — an unclassified version of a more detailed classified account given earlier to Trump, the White House and congressional leaders — withheld the government’s evidence to back up its assertions.

Trump, in a brief interview, said he had “learned a lot” from his discussions with intelligence officials but declined to say whether he accepted their assertion that Russia had meddled in the election on his behalf.

Trump would not detail what evidence he was presented with, saying only that he learned “a lot of confidential things.” Because Trump is not yet president, he is legally constrained from revealing classified information.

In an earlier written statement, Trump said it was clear that Russian email hacking had not delivered the presidency to him.

“While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election,” Trump said in a statement.

The briefing of Trump was probably intended to bolster the intelligence findings against pushback from the president-elect. Trump could use the lack of details in the public version to fuel his dismissiveness of the findings, even though he has now been briefed on the classified portion.

Just hours before he was briefed, Trump told The New York Times that the focus on Russia’s involvement is a “political witch hunt” by Democrats embarrassed they lost the election.

The unclassified version of the intelligence report was the most detailed public account to date of Russian efforts to interfere with the U.S. political process. Those actions included hacking into the email accounts of the Democratic National Committee and individual Democrats like Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta. Russia also used state-funded propaganda and paid “trolls” to make nasty comments on social media services, the report said.

The report said U.S. intelligence agencies believe Russian military intelligence, the GRU, used intermediaries such as WikiLeaks, DCLeaks.com and the Guccifer 2.0 “persona” to release emails that it had acquired from the DNC and top Democrats as part of the effort.

The release of the emails led to embarrassing media coverage for Clinton and triggered the resignation of the DNC’s chief.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has said he did not receive emails stolen from the DNC and top Clinton aide John Podesta from “a state party.” However, Assange did not rule out the possibility that he got the material from a third party.

There was no suggestion that Russia affected actual vote-counting or tampered with ballot machines. President Barack Obama requested the report last month and wanted it completed before Inauguration Day.

The report, for the first time, explicitly tied Putin to the hackings, called it the “boldest effort yet” to influence a U.S. election and said the Russian government had provided emails to WikiLeaks.

The intelligence agencies also said Russia will continue to try to influence future events in the U.S. and worldwide, particularly among U.S. allies.

Since Election Day, the intelligence agencies said, Russia has launched a “spear-phishing” campaign to try to trick people into revealing their email passwords, targeting U.S. government employees and think tanks that specialize in national security, defense and foreign policy.

The report lacked details about how the U.S. learned what it said it knows, such as any intercepted conversations or electronic messages among Russian leaders, including Putin, or about specific hacker techniques or digital tools the U.S. may have traced back to Russia in its investigations.

Exactly how the U.S. monitors its adversaries in cyberspace is a closely guarded secret, since revealing such details could help foreign governments further obscure their activities.

The unclassified version included footnotes acknowledging that it “does not include the full supporting information on key elements of the influence campaign.” It said its conclusions were identical to the classified version, which was more detailed.

The unclassified report said the Russian effort was both political and personal. “Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton and harm her electability and potential presidency,” it said. “We further assess Putin and the Russian government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.”

Putin most likely wanted to discredit Clinton because he blames her for inciting protests against his regime in late 2011 and early 2012 and because he resents her for disparaging comments she has made about him, the report said.

Also on Friday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security designated U.S. election infrastructure as critical infrastructure, widening the options the government has to protect voting machines from cyberattacks.

The determination came after months of review and despite opposition from many states worried that the designation would lead to increased federal regulation or oversight on the many decentralized and locally run voting systems across the country.

The top U.S. intelligence official, James Clapper, told Congress on Thursday that intelligence agencies had no way of gauging what influence this meddling had in the outcome of the election. It was unclear Friday what evidence Trump had to support his claims.

As Trump met in New York with intelligence officials for his briefing about Russia’s campaign, Congress tallied the Electoral College votes, officially confirming Trump’s November victory.

Before the intelligence agencies completed their assessment, Obama announced sanctions against Russia late last year. Trump has not said whether he will undo them once he takes office.