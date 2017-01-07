Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike delivers a speech during the Tokyo Fire Department's New Year fire review on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike tops list of up-and-coming celebrities in 2017

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike topped a list of up-and-coming celebrities in 2017, a Nippon Life Insurance Co. survey showed Friday.

Pitcher-batter Shohei Otani of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters ranked second, followed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump came in fourth.

Pikotaro, a character created by a Japanese comedian, occupied the ninth slot after becoming suddenly famous for his song “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen.”

Japanese pop group SMAP, which broke up at the end of last year, ranked 10th.

Nippon Life collected responses online from 3,544 of its policyholders.



