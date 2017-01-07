In rare move, best-seller on Abe-linked Nippon Kaigi suspended by court

A Tokyo court ordered a publisher Friday to suspend publication of a best-selling nonfiction book detailing links between a conservative lobby and a religious group, saying it contains some defamatory information.

Published last year, “Nippon Kaigi no Kenkyu” (“A Study on the Japan Conference,”) written in Japanese by Tamotsu Sugano, claims the lobby has influence on the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and criticizes his administration’s drive to revise the war-renouncing Constitution.

The decision by the Tokyo District Court came after a man in his 70s who is mentioned in the book sued for libel and demanded that Fusosha Publishing Inc. suspend sales.

The court issued an injunction against publication of the book, saying it contains some misinformation and significantly damages his reputation.

In the ruling, Judge Nobuyuki Seki said that the book contains an untrue description of the man, who used to be a senior member of a religious group, regarding his missionary work, and that the author did not interview him.

The judge concluded the book cannot be published unless it removes the description, saying the man’s social reputation will worsen to a level that would be difficult to restore if the book continues to be sold as is.

It is rare for a court to suspend publication of a best-seller in Japan. The book has sold around 153,000 copies since its release last spring.

The author of the book criticized the court’s decision as “suppression of free speech,” saying it is “extremely regrettable” that one part of the book was ordered to be deleted.

But Sugano also said he was “relieved” to hear the court dismissed most of the man’s demands to remove and revise other parts of the book.

The publisher can file an objection to the court and suspend the injunction, and its lawyer said it is considering such a measure.