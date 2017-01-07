Abe aide meets Trump national security adviser as two discuss possible leaders’ summit

Aides to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump agreed Friday that the two leaders should meet as soon as possible after Trump takes office Jan. 20.

Katsuyuki Kawai, special adviser to Abe, and Michael Flynn, Trump’s pick for national security adviser, also repeated that they placed a high value on the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance after the change in administrations.

During his campaign, Trump often noted a willingness to review the alliance, even suggesting the possible withdrawal of U.S. troops from Japan if Tokyo does not bear the full upkeep costs for them.

But Kawai and Flynn, meeting at a Washington hotel, agreed that the two countries should try to further deepen and expand the alliance.

The Japanese government is considering arranging a summit meeting between Abe and Trump on Jan. 27 at the White House.

At the meeting with Flynn, Kawai offered an invitation to Trump to visit Japan at an early date so that the incoming U.S. leader can see firsthand the state of affairs in the Asia-Pacific region.

“It was very good that we could thoroughly exchange opinions about the Japan-U.S. alliance as a whole from various aspects,” Kawai told reporters after the meeting, adding that the two did not discuss any specific date for the Abe-Trump summit.

Flynn also told reporters that the talks with Kawai went well, but did not elaborate.