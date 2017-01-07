Nagasaki mayor receives paper cranes, letters from Obama

The Nagasaki city government said Friday that Mayor Tomihisa Taue has met with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy and received two paper cranes folded by President Barack Obama and two letters from the outgoing American leader.

Taue met with Kennedy at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

The paper cranes and the letters will be displayed at the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum in the southwestern city between Saturday and March 31.

In one of the letters, addressed to Taue, Obama said the cranes were “folded at the White House as symbols of our enduring commitment to peace and our shared hope for the future.”

The other letter, for the museum, said that “we have a shared responsibility to look directly into the eye of history and do all we can to prevent such suffering from ever happening again.”

Both letters, signed by Obama, are dated Dec. 16 of last year.

When Obama visited the city of Hiroshima in May 2016, he left four paper cranes that he had folded.

Nagasaki and Hiroshima were devastated by U.S. atomic bombs in the closing days of World War II in 1945.