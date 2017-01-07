Japan to help farmers obtain food safety certificates for 2020 Games

The government will help farmers obtain food safety certificates so they can provide food to visiting athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The move is designed to highlight Japanese food as the government looks to expand exports of agricultural products in time for the 2020 Games.

Specifically, the government plans to provide subsidies to farmers who revamp their farms to apply for food safety certificates.

At Olympic events, food at athletes’ villages and sporting venues is required to meet an international food safety standard.

In December, the Tokyo Games’ organizing committee proposed requiring food suppliers to obtain Global GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certification, an internationally recognized standard for farm production, or JGAP, a similar standard in Japan.

“The Olympics are the perfect opportunity to promote Japan’s food culture to the rest of the world,” a government official said.

“Getting more farmers to obtain safety certificates can help expand Japan’s agricultural exports,” the official added.

But to apply for Global GAP, farmers must pay as much as ¥1 million per year and must submit applications in English.

According to the farm ministry, only about 400 farms in Japan have obtained Global GAP, which is operated by a German nonprofit group.

Farmers aiming to supply rice and wheat for the 2020 Games must apply for Global GAP by the spring of 2018 at the latest. The certification system, however, remains relatively unknown in Japan.

“If nothing is done, Japan will be unable to provide sufficient domestic foodstuffs for the 2020 Games and will have to use imported products,” a senior farm ministry official said.

The government thus plans to nurture experts well-versed in Global GAP and provide subsidies for drawing up a manual in Japanese on how to obtain the certification.