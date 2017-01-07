Government to expand support for women trying to re-enter job market: sources

The government will expand financial support for women participating in recurrent education programs to re-enter the job market after leaving work due to marriage and pregnancy, informed sources said Friday.

Under the employment insurance law, the financial support is available to those who take recurrent education courses within four years of leaving their jobs. The limit on the support is set at 60 percent of the education costs or ¥1.44 million over three years.

During this year’s Diet session, slated to begin Jan. 20, the government plans to submit a bill to relax the eligibility rule to cover those who started taking the courses within 10 years of leaving jobs. The limit on the financial assistance will rise to 70 percent or ¥1.68 million.

According to the Cabinet Secretariat’s work style reform office, only 6.7 percent of former female regular employees restore their status when they return to the job market.