Abe, Koike to hold talks with 2020 Olympic budget likely on agenda

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike are set to hold talks on Tuesday, with the budget for the 2020 Tokyo Games likely on the agenda.

The talks, announced by the prime minister’s office, are likely to focus on how the national and metropolitan governments can share the financial burden for the games.

A separate meeting on the issue including Tokyo 2020 organizing committee head Yoshiro Mori, Koike and Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa will take place later this month, the committee’s CEO Toshiro Muto said Friday.

The organizing committee last month presented a first draft of the total games cost — set between ¥1.6 trillion to ¥1.8 trillion (about $13.8 billion to $15.5 billion). The figure was announced at a four-party cost review panel involving the International Olympic Committee, the organizers and the national and metropolitan governments.

At issue is how to divide costs for temporary facilities, all of which were meant to be shouldered by the organizers at the time of the bidding process.

Of the ¥28 billion required, the organizers are proposing that the national and metropolitan governments, as well as municipalities where events will be held, take on ¥20 billion of the costs. But the idea is likely to be met with objections from the municipalities, especially those outside of Tokyo.

“We need to kick off with a summit talk in order to reach an agreement as early as possible,” said Muto, adding that it would be best if the issue could be settled before the end of the current fiscal year in March.