China reports fourth human death from bird flu as France wages mass duck cull to stem another strain’s spread

Authorities in southwest France began a cull of hundreds of thousands of ducks Thursday as they scramble to contain an outbreak of a virulent strain of bird flu sweeping Europe.

The farm birds in France’s foie gras heartland are to be slaughtered to stem the spread of an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 virus.

Several culls have already taken place since December, dealing a blow to producers of foie gras — a controversial delicacy made from the livers of ducks and geese after force-feeding — in the run-up to the important Christmas season.

But until now only farms with infected birds were affected.

The latest cull targets free-range ducks raised for foie gras in the Gers, Landes, Hautes-Pyrenees and Pyrenees-Atlantiques areas that risk contracting the virus from wild birds.

Duck farmers have accused the government of being slow to respond at the start of the outbreak, abetting its spread and increasing the number of birds now being led to the slaughter.

Since October, the strain has been detected in at least 13 European countries, according to the French government — including Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Hungary and Sweden.

The French government has promised that the farmers will be compensated, but some have complained of being underpaid following a similar outbreak in 2015 that set the industry back an estimated half a billion euros.

Most of the cases of infection have been in farms in the southwest but a handful have also been detected in wild ducks in the north.

In South Korea, over 10 million farm chickens and ducks have been slaughtered this winter as that country battles its worst bird flu outbreak since 2014.

In Japan, a million farm birds have been culled.

A man in China’s eastern province of Shandong has meanwhile become at least the fourth person to die this winter from H7N9 bird flu, state media said on Thursday, while officials in southern Guangdong confirmed 14 cases of the virus in December.

Regional fears of a major bird flu outbreak have been sparked by a record outbreak of avian influenza in poultry in South Korea, as well as infections in birds in Japan.

The 77-year-old man diagnosed in Shandong’s Rizhao city on Tuesday died later the same day, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Guangdong authorities said the December bird flu cases were scattered around the province, according to the state-run China News Service. Dozens of human cases have been confirmed around China this winter.

Bird flu is most likely to strike in winter and spring. In recent years, farmers have stepped up cleaning regimes, animal detention techniques, and built roofs to cover hen pens, in their efforts to prevent the disease.

Widespread infection can lead to severe risks and huge financial losses for farmers. China’s last major outbreak in China killed 36 people and caused more than $6 billion in losses for the agricultural sector.

The H7N9 strain does not seem to transmit easily among people, and sustained human-to-human infection has not been reported, the World Health Organization says.

The danger is that any such virus mutates and acquires genetic changes that could boost its pandemic potential.

Normal seasonal flu, while not serious for most people, still costs hundreds of thousands of lives every year.