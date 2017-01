GOP to ‘defund’ Planned Parenthood, speed Obamacare repeal: Ryan

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that Republicans would slash federal dollars for Planned Parenthood as part of the GOP effort to repeal the health care law.

Ryan spoke a day after a special House panel issued a report criticizing the organization, which provides birth control, abortions and various women’s health services, for its practices regarding providing tissue from aborted fetuses to researchers. The Wisconsin lawmaker’s comments, while expected, were the first official word that repeal legislation would also renew the congressional assault on the group.

“The Planned Parenthood legislation would be in our reconciliation bill,” Ryan said.

Last year’s Obamacare repeal measure also contained the effort to defund the group, which receives government reimbursements from the Medicaid program for nonabortion health services to low-income women. It also receives reimbursements for contraception services from a different government account.

The defunding measure would take away roughly $400 million in Medicaid money from the group in the year after enactment, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, and would result in roughly 400,000 women losing access to care. One factor is that being enrolled in Medicaid doesn’t guarantee access to a doctor, so women denied Medicaid services from Planned Parenthood may not be able to find replacement care.

President-elect Donald Trump sent mixed signals during the campaign about the 100-year-old organization. He said “millions of women are helped by Planned Parenthood,” but he also endorsed efforts to defund the group. Trump once described himself as “very pro-choice,” but now opposes abortion rights.

Cutting off Planned Parenthood from taxpayer money is a long-sought dream of social conservatives, but it’s a loser in the minds of some GOP strategists. Planned Parenthood is loathed by anti-abortion activists who are the backbone of the GOP coalition. Polls, however, show that the group is favorably viewed by a sizable majority of Americans — 59 percent in a Gallup survey last year, including more than one-third of Republicans.

The defunding effort could also complicate Obamacare repeal in the Senate, where at least one GOP member — Susan Collins of Maine — cited the defunding language in opposing the repeal effort in late 2015. Last year’s elections thinned Republican ranks in the Senate to 52, so only a handful of GOP defections are possible if the repeal measure is going to pass.

Asked Wednesday about party efforts to tie the effort to defund Planned Parenthood to Obamacare repeal, Collins said, “that’s of concern to me as well, but I don’t want to prejudge what’s in the … bill.”

Most GOP lawmakers have long opposed Planned Parenthood because many of its clinics provide abortions. Their antagonism intensified after anti-abortion activists released secretly recorded videos in 2015 showing Planned Parenthood officials discussing how they sometimes provide fetal tissue to researchers, which is legal if no profit is made.

The House GOP report issued Wednesday accused the group of violating federal laws by altering abortion procedures to obtain fetal tissue, disclosing patients’ private information to firms that procure the tissue and “a general disinterest in clinical integrity.”

Planned Parenthood has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and did so again Wednesday. The group has strong support from Capitol Hill Democrats.

“Today’s Republican staff report once again demonstrates that this exercise was nothing more than a partisan attack on Planned Parenthood and women’s access to safe and legal abortion,” Dana Singiser, Planned Parenthood’s vice president for public policy, said in a written statement.

Lawmakers will act this year on bills not simply repealing President Barack Obama’s health care law but replacing it as well, Ryan added Thursday.

The remarks by Ryan suggested a faster schedule than some had expected on reshaping the nation’s health care system. While Republicans have said they plan to vote this year on dismantling Obama’s law, Ryan went a step further, saying they also would write legislation to replace it in 2017.

It won’t be easy.

Despite unifying for years behind the notion of dismantling Obama’s 2010 law, Republicans have yet to rally behind a plan for replacing it, stymied by divisions over how to do it and pay for the changes.

“Our legislating on Obamacare, our repealing and replacing and transitioning, the legislating will occur this year,” Ryan told reporters, using a nickname for the law.

Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said by “legislating,” Ryan meant lawmakers will write legislation and vote on it.

With Trump set to become president on Jan. 20, Republicans running Congress now face the political imperative to deliver on their oft-repeated promises to erase and replace the health law.

Democrats, who helped Obama enact the law without any GOP votes, are planning to defend the overhaul, but they’re outnumbered in the House and Senate.

The law created marketplaces where consumers can buy coverage and provided subsidies to help people afford premiums, expanded Medicaid for lower-earning people and set requirements for the types of care that insurers must cover. Overall, it’s provided coverage for 20 million additional people.

Republicans want to abolish the law’s penalties for individuals who don’t buy policies and for some larger businesses that don’t cover employees. They want to ease federal coverage requirements and have proposed providing tax credits to help people afford coverage.

Since the new Congress convened this week, Republicans have taken initial, procedural steps toward voiding the law.

Lawmakers hope to finish a budget next week that would prevent Democrats from using a filibuster to block a future bill repealing the health law. That same budget would give congressional committees until late February to write legislation annulling much of the overhaul.

Republicans are discussing delaying the date when repeal would take effect, for perhaps several years. That is designed to allow time to craft replacement legislation and to phase in changes so people don’t abruptly lose coverage.