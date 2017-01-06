Japan pulls envoy to South Korea over comfort women dispute

South Korea expressed regret Friday regarding Japan’s recall of its ambassador to Seoul over a new statue dedicated to so-called comfort women, urging Tokyo not to let the issue derail progress in bilateral relations.

Japan announced earlier on Friday it was temporarily recalling Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine in protest over the erection last week of the statue outside the Japanese consulate in the country’s southern port city of Busan.

The ministry spokesman said in the statement that even if there are difficult issues, the two governments must continue to foster bilateral relations based on trust.

Japan has called for the immediate removal of the statue, which features a barefooted young girl sitting on a chair, representing women procured for the Japanese military’s wartime brothels before and during World War II. A similar statue was erected outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul in 2011.

The South Korean government has so far not intervened with regard to whether it should be removed and instead is leaving the decision to local authorities.

Initially, the Foreign Ministry had said last Friday when the statue was put up by a civic group that it was necessary to consider the appropriate location for the statue out of international courtesy and custom with regard to diplomatic offices.

But by Tuesday, the ministry spokesman’s tone changed, describing the issue as “a case for relevant authorities to decide based on law.”

Despite a landmark deal in 2015 between the two countries to resolve the comfort women issue, it remains a major thorn in bilateral relations.