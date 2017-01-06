Japan’s ¥50, ¥100 coins kept unchanged for half century

Japan’s current ¥50 and ¥100 coins have undergone no design changes since their debuts 50 years ago.

The country introduced a ¥50n coin for the first time in 1955. Initially, it was made entirely of nickel. Circulation of a ¥100 coin minted mainly in silver started two years later.

In 1967, both of them were reborn as cupronickel coins, with new designs. Cupronickel, which typically contains 75 percent copper and 25 percent nickel, was newly used because the alloy enabled stable mass production at the time when industrial demand for nickel and silver was growing sharply.

Since the 1955 debut, the ¥50 coin has had a chrysanthemum on its face, regardless of the design change. But a hole was created at the center of the coin in 1959, to avoid confusion with the ¥100 coin.

The first-generation ¥100 coin featured a phoenix, but the face picture changed to rice stalks in 1959. In 1967, cherry blossoms replaced rice stalks, which have also been adopted for a ¥5 coin.

The ¥50 and ¥100 coins saw drops in their circulation amount in the late 2000s.

Given falling demand, probably due to increasing use of electronic money and a consumption tax hike, the Japan Mint stopped making ¥50 coins for four years from 2010, people familiar with the matter said.

But in recent years the circulation amount has been recovering for the ¥50 and ¥100 coins. Output of the coins has gradually been rising as well. Under the Japan Mint’s plans for fiscal 2016 through March, 60 million ¥50 coins and 450 million ¥100 coins will be produced.

According to the Bank of Japan, 4.378 billion ¥50 coins and 10.543 billion ¥100 coins were in circulation as of November 2016.