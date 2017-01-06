Osaka nursing home head, nurse face charges over patient’s death due to respirator shutoff

A nurse and the head of a nursing home in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, were referred to prosecutors Thursday on suspicion of professional negligence in connection with the death of a 68-year-old female resident whose artificial respirator was left turned off.

According to police, the 53-year-old nurse of Medical Rihabiri Home Kurara Suita allegedly turned off the woman’s respirator at around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20 in order to suck her phlegm and forgot to turn it back on, causing the patient to suffocate.

Although there was a similar case in June in which another employee forgot to turn on the respirator of the same resident, the 36-year-old head of the facility allegedly failed to report it to her family or the operating firm Benesse Style Care Co., and did not take any measures to prevent a recurrence, the police said.

Police officials said artificial respirators are supposed to be kept on at all times, but it had become a custom in the facility to turn them off when the staff needed to remove residents’ phlegm.

A nurse who was making her rounds about an hour later reportedly noticed the resident’s respirator was not working, and her doctor pronounced the woman dead.

The woman, who was suffering from decreased respiratory function because of muscular atrophy, had been living in the facility since February 2014.

“We let her into the facility because we trusted the staff, but most of the staff did not know how to use the respirator properly and the same accident had been repeated,” said the woman’s family in a statement. “We deeply regret the fact the residents’ safety is ignored and the staff was putting priority on the company’s profits.”

“We take this very seriously and will take measures to prevent a recurrence,” Benesse Style Care said.