Mie man arrested, admits posting video threat against Yamato Transport worker

Mie Prefectural Police arrested a 27-year-old truck driver of Iga, Mie Prefecture, Thursday on suspicion of threatening an employee of a delivery service firm with a chainsaw.

The police said Kazuki Hasegawa posted on YouTube a video of him threatening an official of Yamato Transport Co.’s delivery center in Iga. Hasegawa has owned up to the charges, according to police.

Hasegawa reportedly threatened the 53-year-old part-timer of Yamato Transport at around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 3., idling a chainsaw and shouting loudly, “Hey, hurry up and get my package.”

Hasegawa reportedly told the police that he had a quarrel with his father because the father turned away a delivery service staffer who brought a product he ordered online. The suspect was not at home when the delivery was made.

He reportedly said he thought of getting rid of his irritation by posting a dangerous performance on YouTube and took the chainsaw from home.

The police started investigating after the Yamato Transport employee alerted them.