Chef group working to bring ‘washoku’ to Japan’s school lunches

Chefs specializing in washoku (traditional Japanese dishes) are trying to help schoolchildren appreciate flavors passed down through generations in their school lunches.

In March 2014, the year after washoku was added to the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, eight chefs launched a group called Washoku Kyushoku Oendan (Cheer Squad for Washoku School Lunches.)

The group is endeavoring to help children learn how to make the most of ingredients and enjoy the taste of dashi broth by offering washoku lunches, as well as offer dietary education and menu planning by nutrition teachers.

Shinjiro Koizumi, director of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Agriculture and Forestry Division, visited a Tokyo elementary school in December to take a firsthand look at the group’s activities and praised its efforts.

The group visited 50 areas across Japan in fiscal 2015, and the number is expected to reach 100 in the current year to March.

“I believe that children like washoku,” said Yutaka Nishii, chief of the group’s secretariat and a representative of Tokyo-based joint company Gokoku Hojo. “I want them to experience and enjoy the real taste of the ingredients.”

The group hopes to visit more than 100 areas in the year that starts in April. Nishii said the group “wants to join hands with municipalities that are keen to offer more washoku in school lunches.”

Last month, the LDP’s Koizumi visited Taimei Elementary School, a public school in Chuo Ward in central Tokyo, and enjoyed lunches with students planned by Toru Okuda, a member of the group and chef-owner of Ginza Kojyu.

The theme for the day’s menu was winter solstice. Based on the Japanese custom of eating food believed to bring good fortune on the winter solstice, soup containing lotus roots and carrots was served, as well as kogane yaki (grilled swordfish coated with egg yolk and topped with mushroom).

“I don’t like mushroom, but I can eat this,” one of the children said, clearing the plate.

Koizumi said he hoped the group’s efforts will “raise children’s interest in food and Japan’s agriculture, fishery and forestry sectors.”

“Children can appreciate the delicate taste of washoku,” said Toshitsugu Wada, principal of the school. “We want to help children better understand Japanese culture through washoku school lunches, particularly ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020.”