Nikkei falls further on yen’s rise

The benchmark Nikkei average fell further on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, weighed down by selling from investors worried about the yen’s appreciation against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 66.36 points, or 0.34 percent, to end at 19,454.33. On Thursday, the key market gauge shed 73.47 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 2.36 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,553.32, after dropping 1.20 points the previous day.

Selling to adjust positions was prompted by the yen’s rise versus the dollar after U.S. employment data announced by a private-sector company on Thursday turned out weaker than market expectations, brokers said.

An overnight downturn in the Dow Jones industrial average also hurt the sentiment of investors in the Tokyo market, brokers said.

Despite the fall in the key market gauges, the Tokyo market was “relatively firm,” said Nobuyuki Fujimoto, market analyst at SBI Securities Co.

Fujimoto said his bullish view is based on the belief that “investors still maintain their expectations that the earnings performance of Japanese companies will recover.”

“Market players’ buying appetite remained strong,” Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities Co., said, pointing to a relatively large number of rising issues.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,008 to 864 in the TSE’s first section, while 132 issues were unchanged.

There was also position-adjustment selling ahead of a three-day holiday weekend, Ishiguro said. The Tokyo market will be closed Monday for a national holiday.

Volume decreased to 1.86 billion shares from Thursday’s 2.04 billion shares.

Automaker Toyota closed down 1.69 percent after briefly plunging 3.11 percent, due to the higher yen as well as incoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism on Thursday of its plan to build a new factory in Mexico. Industry competitors Honda, Nissan and Mazda also lost ground.

Megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui were downbeat.

Fast Retailing met with selling after sales at its Uniqlo casual wear chain declined year on year in December.

By contrast, footwear shop operator ABC-Mart and eyeglasses store chain operator Jin attracted purchases thanks to their strong sales in the month.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average fell 100 points to close at 19,400.