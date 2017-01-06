Dollar rallies above ¥116 in Tokyo ahead of U.S. jobs data

The dollar bounced back to levels moderately above ¥116 in Tokyo trading on Friday, with traders bracing for the release later in the day of key U.S. jobs data for December.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥116.28-28, up from ¥115.95-95 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.0581-0581, up from $1.0559-0559, and at ¥123.04-05, up from ¥122.43-50.

The greenback plunged to levels slightly above ¥115 early in the morning, on the heels of a slump in long-term U.S. Treasury yields triggered by weaker-than-expected results in the Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s U.S. private-sector jobs report.

The dollar’s weakness versus the yen was also attributed to the Chinese yuan’s strengthening against the U.S. unit following a short-term interest rate hike in China, traders said.

However, the U.S. currency rallied to around ¥116 later in the morning, supported by purchases by Japanese importers ahead of a three-day weekend in Japan, as well as a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields in off-hours trading and Japanese stocks’ resilience after a weak opening.

The dollar extended gains above ¥116 in late trading, backed by buying to cover short positions. “Short covering appeared to be encouraged by a pause in U.S. Treasury yield falls,” said an official at a currency margin trading service provider.

“Traders could move to liquidate their dollar-long positions on any weaker-than-expected readings (in the upcoming U.S. jobs data) at a time when U.S. interest rates are on a downtrend,” an official at a foreign securities firm said.